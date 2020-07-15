Global Vegetable Oils Industry
Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 264.5 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 210.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 264.5 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach 103 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Vegetable Oils market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 56.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 55.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 55.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Canola Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020
In the global Canola segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 23.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 27.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 36.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB)
- ACH Food Companies, Inc.
- Adani Wilmar Limited
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Avena Nordic Grain Oy
- Avril SCA
- Bunge Limited
- C. Thywissen GmbH
- Cargill Inc.
- COFCO Corporation
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- Deoleo, S.A.
- Dow AgroSciences LLC
- Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.
- IOI Group Berhad
- J-Oil Mills, Inc.
- Marico Limited
- PT. Musim Mas
- Richardson Oilseed Limited
- Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd
- The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.
- Wilmar International Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Vegetable Oils: Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and
Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils
Biofuels: Application Area with Huge Untapped Market Potential
Recent Market Activity
Market Highlights
Major Growth Driving Factors Summarized
Increasing Health-Consciousness
Convenience
Broad New Range of Options
Customization to Local Tastes
The Rise of the Vegetarianism
Increasing Product Diversity
Key Challenges & Constraints
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vegetable Oils Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB) (Sweden)
Aceites Borges Pont S.A. (Spain)
ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)
Mazola Oils (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
Avena Nordic Grain Oy (Finland)
Avril Group (France)
Bunge Limited (USA)
Bunge North America, Inc. (USA)
Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV (The Netherlands)
C. Thywissen GmbH (Germany)
Cargill Incorporated (USA)
Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)
Sundrop Foods India Private Limited (India)
COFCO Corporation (China)
Deoleo, S.A. (Spain)
Carapelli Firenze S.p.A. (Italy)
Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)
PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)
IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)
J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan)
Marico Limited (India)
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)
P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)
Richardson Oilseed Limited (Canada)
Royal Smilde Foods (The Netherlands)
Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Sovena Group (Portugal)
The J. M. Smucker Company (USA)
The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. (Japan)
Ventura Foods, LLC (USA)
Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)
Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Population, Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods,
and Technology Integration: Foundation for Market Growth
Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries
Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Palm Oil
Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Lend Traction to Market
Demand
Key Food Applications of Palm Oil
Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil
Emerging Non-Edible Applications Offer Significant Growth
Opportunities
Printing Inks
Vegetable Oil Based Lubricants
Increasing R&D Initiatives/Projects Benefit Soybean Prospects
against Competing Oils
Increased Adoption of Healthier Diets Bodes Well for New
Generation Soybean Oil Formulations
The Healthy Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) Alternative Attribute of
Sunflower Oils Spurs Demand
Consumption of Coconut Oil to Recover in the Near Term Backed
by its Incredible Nutrition Benefits
Surging Popularity of Olive Oil Benefit Market Expansion
Limited Production Growth Leads to Tight Supplies and Higher
Prices of Olive Oil
Growing Preference from the Food Service Industry Boosts Demand
for Canola Oil
Health and Environment Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Economic Development
Rapid Urbanization
Expanding Middle Class Population
Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers
Lucrative Opportunities
Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Major Cause for Concern?
Roundtable-On-Sustainable-Palm-Oil (RSPO): A Solution to Palm
Oil?s Biodiversity and Sustainability Related Issues?
INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH FINDINGS
Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels for Heart Health
and Reduced Diabetes Risk Benefits
Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output
Remote Sensing Technologies
Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations
Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High
Yielding Palm Trees
AquaEco-SRORS Filtration System for Raw-Sludge
Low Concentration Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Positive Effects
on Meat Lipids Digestion
Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA
"Saturate Sparing" Technology for Healthier Shortenings
Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications
Deregulation of Biotechnology-enhanced Soybeans
Zero Trans-Fats Oil: The Next Gen Vegetable Oil
New Flavors and Dietary Elements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vegetable Oils Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Vegetable Oils Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Vegetable Oils Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Palm (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Palm (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Palm (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Soybean (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Soybean (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Soybean (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Canola (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Canola (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Canola (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Sunflower & Safflower (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Sunflower & Safflower (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Sunflower & Safflower (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market AnalyticsUS Vege
table Oils Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Table 19: United States Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Vegetable Oils Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Vegetable Oils Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 24: Vegetable Oils Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Vegetable Oils: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Vegetable Oils Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Vegetable Oils Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in China in
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vege
table Oils Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Vegetable Oils Market Demand Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Vegetable Oils Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Vegetable Oils Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 35: Vegetable Oils Market in Europe in Metric Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Vegetable Oils Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Vegetable Oils Historic Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Vegetable Oils Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Vegetable Oils Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Vegetable Oils: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Vegetable Oils Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Vegetable Oils Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 51: Vegetable Oils Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Vegetable Oils Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Vegetable Oils Market in Rest of Europe in Metric
Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Vegetable Oils Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Vegetable Oils Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Historic Market Scenario
in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Vegetable Oils Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Vegetable Oils Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 69: Vegetable Oils Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Vegetable Oils Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2027
Table 71: South Korean Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: Vegetable Oils Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vegetable Oils:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Vegetable Oils Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Vegetable Oils Market Trends by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Table 77: Vegetable Oils Market in Latin America in Metric Tons
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Vegetable Oils Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Vegetable Oils Market Growth Prospects
in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Vegetable Oils Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 83: Vegetable Oils Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Vegetable Oils Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Vegetable Oils Historic Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Vegetable Oils Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Vegetable Oils Market Estimates
and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Vegetable Oils Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Vegetable Oils Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Vegetable Oils Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Vegetable Oils Historic Market by
Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 99: Vegetable Oils Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Vegetable Oils: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Vegetable Oils Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Vegetable Oils Market in Israel in Metric Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Vegetable Oils Market Growth Prospects
in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Vegetable Oils Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Vegetable Oils Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Vegetable Oils Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Vegetable Oils Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Vegetable Oils Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Vegetable Oils Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Vegetable Oils Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Vegetable Oils Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 250
