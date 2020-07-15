Global Vegetable Oils Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 210.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 264.5 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach 103 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Vegetable Oils market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 56.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 55.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 55.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Canola Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020

In the global Canola segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 23.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 27.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 36.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB)

ACH Food Companies, Inc.

Adani Wilmar Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avena Nordic Grain Oy

Avril SCA

Bunge Limited

C. Thywissen GmbH

Cargill Inc.

COFCO Corporation

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Deoleo, S.A.

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

IOI Group Berhad

J-Oil Mills, Inc.

Marico Limited

PT. Musim Mas

Richardson Oilseed Limited

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Wilmar International Limited



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Vegetable Oils: Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and

Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils

Biofuels: Application Area with Huge Untapped Market Potential

Recent Market Activity

Market Highlights

Major Growth Driving Factors Summarized

Increasing Health-Consciousness

Convenience

Broad New Range of Options

Customization to Local Tastes

The Rise of the Vegetarianism

Increasing Product Diversity

Key Challenges & Constraints

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vegetable Oils Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB) (Sweden)

Aceites Borges Pont S.A. (Spain)

ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)

Mazola Oils (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Avena Nordic Grain Oy (Finland)

Avril Group (France)

Bunge Limited (USA)

Bunge North America, Inc. (USA)

Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV (The Netherlands)

C. Thywissen GmbH (Germany)

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)

Sundrop Foods India Private Limited (India)

COFCO Corporation (China)

Deoleo, S.A. (Spain)

Carapelli Firenze S.p.A. (Italy)

Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)

PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)

IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)

J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan)

Marico Limited (India)

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)

P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)

Richardson Oilseed Limited (Canada)

Royal Smilde Foods (The Netherlands)

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Sovena Group (Portugal)

The J. M. Smucker Company (USA)

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. (Japan)

Ventura Foods, LLC (USA)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Population, Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods,

and Technology Integration: Foundation for Market Growth

Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries

Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Palm Oil

Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Lend Traction to Market

Demand

Key Food Applications of Palm Oil

Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil

Emerging Non-Edible Applications Offer Significant Growth

Opportunities

Printing Inks

Vegetable Oil Based Lubricants

Increasing R&D Initiatives/Projects Benefit Soybean Prospects

against Competing Oils

Increased Adoption of Healthier Diets Bodes Well for New

Generation Soybean Oil Formulations

The Healthy Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) Alternative Attribute of

Sunflower Oils Spurs Demand

Consumption of Coconut Oil to Recover in the Near Term Backed

by its Incredible Nutrition Benefits

Surging Popularity of Olive Oil Benefit Market Expansion

Limited Production Growth Leads to Tight Supplies and Higher

Prices of Olive Oil

Growing Preference from the Food Service Industry Boosts Demand

for Canola Oil

Health and Environment Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Economic Development

Rapid Urbanization

Expanding Middle Class Population

Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers

Lucrative Opportunities

Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Major Cause for Concern?

Roundtable-On-Sustainable-Palm-Oil (RSPO): A Solution to Palm

Oil?s Biodiversity and Sustainability Related Issues?

INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH FINDINGS

Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels for Heart Health

and Reduced Diabetes Risk Benefits

Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output

Remote Sensing Technologies

Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations

Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High

Yielding Palm Trees

AquaEco-SRORS Filtration System for Raw-Sludge

Low Concentration Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Positive Effects

on Meat Lipids Digestion

Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA

"Saturate Sparing" Technology for Healthier Shortenings

Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications

Deregulation of Biotechnology-enhanced Soybeans

Zero Trans-Fats Oil: The Next Gen Vegetable Oil

New Flavors and Dietary Elements



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 250

