Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 258.4 Million Metric Tons by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 8611

Companies: 309 - Players covered include AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB); Aceites Borges Pont S.A.; ACH Food Companies, Inc.; Mazola Oils; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Avena Nordic Grain Oy; Avril Group; Bunge Limited; Bunge North America, Inc.; Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV; C. Thywissen GmbH; Cargill Incorporated; COFCO Corporation; Deoleo, S.A.; Carapelli Firenze S.p.A.; Corteva Agriscience; Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.; PT Smart Tbk; IOI Group Berhad; J-Oil Mills, Inc.; Marico Limited; PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk; P. T. Musim Mas; Richardson Oilseed Limited; Royal Smilde Foods; Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd; Sovena Group; The J. M. Smucker Company; The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.; Ventura Foods, LLC; Wilmar International Limited; Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Palm, Soybean, Canola, Sunflower & Safflower, Other Product Segments); Processing Method (Mechanical, Hydrogenation, Other Processing Methods); Application (Food, Industrial, Biofuel)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 258.4 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2026

Vegetable oils are derived from fruits, nuts and seeds of different trees and plants and are used in a variety of applications ranging from food, personal care and household to industrial. Applications of vegetable oils expand continuously, providing a major boost for the market. The global food industry is the major consumer of vegetable oils. Industrial use and biofuel industry use are the other important applications. Several vegetable oils are currently in high demand in developing country markets, for both food and non-food applications. In these markets, an increasing population base and growing living standards constitute the chief reasons behind growth. Another major market growth promoting factor is the increasing demand for certain types of vegetable oils from the rapidly growing biofuel industry. Vegetable oils find use in the production of bioethanol, used further in the production of biofuels. Vegetable oils also constitute a major feedstock for the production of bio-lubricants. Increasing regulatory scrutiny on recyclability and disposal of lubricants derived from petrochemicals has been one of the important factors driving demand for bio-lubricants and thereby for vegetable oils. Supportive policies of governments for instance, the RED (Renewable Energy Directive) and CAP (European Union Common Agricultural Policy) among others have also been offering immense support to market growth. The policies have been leading to increased application of the oils in different industries including animal feed, biofuel, food and cosmetics.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 215.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 258.4 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach 101.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Vegetable Oils market. In the developing countries since price remains the key factor influencing purchasing decisions, palm oil is witnessing a significant spurt in demand both because of its cost effectiveness and widespread availability. Rising applications in the processed foods industry due to its good emulsifying ability and neutral flavor are benefitting the market for soybean oil.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 55.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026

The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 8.28% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 55.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 57.9 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. In North America, vegetable oils consumption is high in production of biofuels and also in the manufacture of bio-based products. Consumer awareness about environmental impact of products that are petrochemicals-derived is high in the market. This strengthens demand for vegetable oils. In Europe, rapeseed oil is the most consumed vegetable oil primarily because it is abundantly produced in the region. Rapeseed oil is widely used in food, animal feed and biodiesel industries. Large population, urban sprawl, growing demand for biodiesel and other non-food uses such as oleo-chemical usage, and large volumes of palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia are key growth drivers in Asian vegetable oils market.

Canola Segment to Reach 38.8 Million Metric Tons by 2026

Oilseed rape (canola) produce high value vegetable oil, have a healthier composition of unsaturated fats, can be grown in crop rotation with corn or wheat and supports environmentally sustainable farming. Although production of Canola seeds is less in the US, consumption is strong. In the global Canola segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 22.4 Million Metric Tons will reach a projected size of 28.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.