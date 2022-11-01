Global Vehicle Control Units Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2027

News provided by

Reportlinker

Nov 01, 2022, 08:20 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract:

Whatâ€™s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033223/?utm_source=PRN


Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Vehicle Control Units Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Control Units estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.1% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.8% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.7% CAGR

The Vehicle Control Units market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 17% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Aim Technologies
Anandalal Electric
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Continental AG
Ecotrons LLC
Embitel
Hirain Technologies Co., Ltd.
Iet Spa
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Pi Innovo



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033223/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vehicle Control Units - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eMotorcycle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for eMotorcycle by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for eMotorcycle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eScooter / Moped by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for eScooter / Moped by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for eScooter / Moped by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Vehicle Control Units Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by Type -
eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle and
eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle
Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by Type -
eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle and
eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and
Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Component - Software and Hardware Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Control Units by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and
eScooter / Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Control Units by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Control Units by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Control Units by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control
Units by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Component - Software and Hardware Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control
Units by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033223/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Also from this source

Global Vegan Sauces, Dressings and Spreads Market to Reach $382.7 ...

Global Vaginitis Therapeutics Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics