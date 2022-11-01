Global Vehicle Control Units Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2027
Nov 01, 2022, 08:20 ET
Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global Vehicle Control Units Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Control Units estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.1% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.8% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.7% CAGR
The Vehicle Control Units market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 17% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Aim Technologies
Anandalal Electric
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Continental AG
Ecotrons LLC
Embitel
Hirain Technologies Co., Ltd.
Iet Spa
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Pi Innovo
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vehicle Control Units - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eMotorcycle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for eMotorcycle by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for eMotorcycle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eScooter / Moped by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for eScooter / Moped by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for eScooter / Moped by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Vehicle Control Units Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by Type -
eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle and
eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle
Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by Type -
eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle and
eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Component - Software and Hardware Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for eMotorcycle
and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Control Units by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control Units
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and
Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Component - Software and Hardware Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Control Units by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and
eScooter / Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Control Units by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Control Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Control Units by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Vehicle Control Units Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Control Units by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control
Units by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Control Units by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Component - Software and Hardware Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control
Units by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Hardware for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vehicle Control Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter /
Moped - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Control
Units by Type - eMotorcycle and eScooter / Moped Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Control
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Share this article