Global Vehicle OEMs' New Online Retail Strategies Report 2019-2025: Online Vehicles Sales are Expected to Comprise 5% of Global Vehicle Sales with China as a Leading Market

The "Global Vehicle OEMs' New Online Retail Strategies, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online Vehicles Sales are Expected to Comprise 5% of Global Vehicle Sales by 2025, with China as a Leading Market

The definition of online retail in this research service refers to when a vehicle is purchased (part payment as a down payment/outright purchase) through an online portal, without interaction at a physical dealership; in this case, the sale is considered to be an online sale. The global online retail scene is prevalent in regions such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, and China.

Online vehicle sales as of 2018-19 include both a platform where consumers can experience various features of the vehicle and a delivery centre for when the customer completes the entire purchase online on the sales platforms, apps, or websites of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The motivation for OEMs to take their products online can be summed up as:

To significantly reduce the time a customer spends at the dealership

To help enhance the customer experience and create a feature differentiation with other companies that have similar products to offer

To integrate and monitor dealer performance and backward integration and enhance production in logistics and marketing

To introduce several vehicles in a new market and to promote less expensive and lifestyle vehicles in some regions

To help OEMs to go digital, multiple entities such as digitization and visualization companies, digital financing companies, and eCommerce providers have created products and services for immediate adoption, thus helping OEMs while they develop their own digital sales platform.

Research Highlights:

This research highlights how online vehicle retail is expected to change the retail space in the automotive industry. The study covers the four main forms of online retail, namely, direct OEM retail, dealership-driven digital retail, retail through sales aggregators, and eCommerce retail. In detail, the research service assesses the customer journey experienced in these four forms of online retail. The research moves further and differentiates the costs involved in traditional and digital retail formats and how the dealership of the future is expected to be.

This research service discusses how online sales in the vehicle retail sector performed since 2016, and how it is expected to change between 2016 and 2025. It also tracks how many vehicles are expected to be sold online in various regions. The study profiles all the leading online sales platforms across the various regions around the world and highlights their key features and offerings.

This research service benchmarks leading OEMs and their platforms across three categories: locations, model/product portfolio, and features. This is done for online platforms from major OEMs.

The companies covered in this research include Tesla, Hyundai, PSA, Renault, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), BMW, Daimler, Ford, GM, Rockar, BuyACar (Dennis Publishing), Carwow, Alibaba, Amazon, and Roadster.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Highlights

Online Retail-Definition

Types of Online Retail Models

Global Digital Retail-Current Scenario

Online Retail Market Performance

Cost Advantages of Digital Model vs. Traditional Model

Online Retail OEM Benchmarking-Models

Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope and Objectives

Research Scope Aims and Objectives

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Industry Ecosystem and Business Models

Online Retail-Definition

Comparison of Traditional Model and Digital Model

Cost Advantages of Digital Model vs. Traditional Model

Industry Partners Aiding Digital Retail Movement

Types of Online Retail Models

Customer Journey-OEM Retail

Customer Journey-Dealership Initiated

Customer Journey-Sales Aggregators

Future of Car Dealerships

Future of Dealerships-Volkswagen 2020

4. Market Size and Forecast

Online Vehicle Sales Performance

Online Retail Market Performance-By OEMs

Online Vehicle Sales-Key Regions

Online Vehicle Sales Performance-Top Online Platforms

5. Online Retail Activities

Global Digital Retail-Current Scenario

Online Retail Activities-Key Regional Differentiators

Online Retail OEM Benchmarking-Locations

Online Retail OEM Benchmarking-Models

Online Retail OEM Benchmarking-Features

6. Company Profiles-OEMs

Hyundai's Click to Buy

Opel's Cayu

Peugeot's Order Online

BMW Build Click Buy

Mercedes-Benz Online Store

Rockar

Jaguar Rockar

Dacia Buy Online

Tesla USA

Citroen Brazil

Citroen Brazil

Renault K Commerce

Genesis Canada

GM Shop Click Drive

Roadster

7. eCommerce and Sales Aggregators

Carwow

BuyACar.co.uk

Alibaba Tmall-Platform for OEMs to Enter eCommerce in China

Amazon's Entry into Automotive Retail

8. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity for Online New Vehicle Retail

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Conclusions



