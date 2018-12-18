Global Vehicle RFID Tag Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% - Growing Popularity of RFID-Based License Plates
The "Global Vehicle RFID Tag Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vehicle RFID tag market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022.
The growing popularity of RFID-based license plates to push growth in the market. These electronic license plates can be used for tamper proof vehicle registration and identification, traffic management, and access control.
Market Overview
Economies like India, Indonesia, Thailand, and others are encouraging the integration of RFID tags in vehicle to make toll payments convenient. This increases the revenue from toll operations that can be used to enhance road infrastructure. Hence, RFID tags are crucial to increase revenue.
RFID tags are still a concern for vehicle security. The system uses RFID that is exchanged between the RFID tag in the vehicle and RFID receivers. RFID tags are prone to hacking for the extraction of vehicle identification number.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including AVERY DENNISON and Confidex, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising growing popularity of RFID-based license plates and the increase in tax revenue, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vehicle RFID tag manufactures.
AVERY DENNISON, Confidex, Honeywell International, Syndicate RFID, Smartrac, and Tnnjes E.A.S.T. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of RFID-based license plates
- Integration of RFID tags with fleet management systems (FMS)
- Development of headlight-placed RFID tags
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVERY DENNISON
- Confidex
- Honeywell International
- Syndicate RFID
- Smartrac
- Tnnjes E.A.S.T.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/znnd6p/global_vehicle?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
