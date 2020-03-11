Global Vehicular Lighting Industry
Mar 11, 2020, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicular Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by 603.8 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. (Automotive) Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 403.5 Million Units by the year 2025, (Automotive) Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 21.4 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 17.6 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, (Automotive) Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps will reach a market size of 10.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 172.4 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC
- Custom Dynamics®, LLC
- Flex Ltd.
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting Co., Ltd
- Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- North American Lighting, Inc.
- Koito Europe Limited
- Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Ltd.
- Lumax Industries Limited
- Magneti Marelli S.P.A
- Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH
- NEOLITE ZKW Lighting Pvt. Ltd
- Odelo GmbH
- OSRAM GmbH
- PIAA Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
- Valeo S.A
- Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
- ZKW Group
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 117
