Global Ventilators Market Forecast to Grow to $12.1 billion in 2020 Due to Surge in Demand from COVID-19 Outbreak
May 12, 2020, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilators Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Ventilators Market Global Report 2020" covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for ventilators which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
The global ventilators market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2019 to about $12.1 billion in 2020 as there is a massive surge in demand for ventilators as these are essential in the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.2 billion at a CAGR of 14.7% through 2023.
There is an urgent and increased need of ventilators globally. This is because COVID-19 primarily manifests as an acute respiratory illness with pneumonia, and ventilators are the main supportive treatment for critically-ill patients. They assist or replace respiratory functions, pumping oxygen into the blood for vital organs. Therefore, the ventilators market is expected to grow significantly with the rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19 disease worldwide.
The companies in the ventilator market are increasingly expanding their ventilator production capabilities realizing the current demand due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by corona virus that infects lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory conditions. The patients affected with the virus suffer with severe pneumonia and lung dysfunction resulting in need for the ventilator support for respiration. For instance, in March 2020, Medtronic, a leading medical device manufacturer increased its ventilator production by 40%. Also, in March 2020, Philips targeted to increase its ventilator production capacity by 4-fold, to meet the rising demand.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ventilators market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers
- The ventilators market section of the report compares the ventilators market with other segments of the ventilators market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ventilators indicators comparison
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ventilators Market Characteristics
3. Ventilators Market Size And Growth
4. Ventilators Market Segmentation
5. Ventilators Market Regional And Country Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific Ventilators Market
7. China Ventilators Market
8. India Ventilators Market
9. Japan Ventilators Market
10. Australia Ventilators Market
11. Indonesia Ventilators Market
12. South Korea Ventilators Market
13. Western Europe Ventilators Market
14. UK Ventilators Market
15. Germany Ventilators Market
16. France Ventilators Market
17. Eastern Europe Ventilators Market
18. Russia Ventilators Market
19. North America Ventilators Market
20. USA Ventilators Market
21. South America Ventilators Market
22. Brazil Ventilators Market
23. Middle East Ventilators Market
24. Africa Ventilators Market
25. Ventilators Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ventilators Market
27. Ventilators Market Trends And Strategies
28. Ventilators Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Omron Corporation
- Covidien plc
- GE Healthcare Ltd.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc
- Briggs Healthcare
- PARI Pharma
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/samgyh
