Global Ventilators Market Forecast to Grow to $12.1 billion in 2020 Due to Surge in Demand from COVID-19 Outbreak

The "Ventilators Market Global Report 2020" covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for ventilators which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.



The global ventilators market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2019 to about $12.1 billion in 2020 as there is a massive surge in demand for ventilators as these are essential in the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.2 billion at a CAGR of 14.7% through 2023.



There is an urgent and increased need of ventilators globally. This is because COVID-19 primarily manifests as an acute respiratory illness with pneumonia, and ventilators are the main supportive treatment for critically-ill patients. They assist or replace respiratory functions, pumping oxygen into the blood for vital organs. Therefore, the ventilators market is expected to grow significantly with the rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19 disease worldwide.



The companies in the ventilator market are increasingly expanding their ventilator production capabilities realizing the current demand due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by corona virus that infects lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory conditions. The patients affected with the virus suffer with severe pneumonia and lung dysfunction resulting in need for the ventilator support for respiration. For instance, in March 2020, Medtronic, a leading medical device manufacturer increased its ventilator production by 40%. Also, in March 2020, Philips targeted to increase its ventilator production capacity by 4-fold, to meet the rising demand.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ventilators market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The ventilators market section of the report compares the ventilators market with other segments of the ventilators market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ventilators indicators comparison

