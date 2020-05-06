Global Ventilators Market is Expected to Reach $2027.60 Million by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ventilators market is accounted for $859.90 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2027.60 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Ventilators Market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Carl Reiner, Teleflex, Hamilton Medical, Maquet, Mindray Medical International Limited, Airon Corporation, BD, ResMed, Getinge, DEMCON, and Dragerwerk.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising population, increasing occurrence of chronic lung diseases, and technological advancements in healthcare sector. However, difficulty related with the use of ventilators is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A ventilator is a type of artificial respiratory support machinery that is intended for offering ventilation to patients who are facing difficulties with breathing. In order to make the patient stable, utmost reliability and safety of the equipment is important.

By interface, the invasive ventilator segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Extensive applications in respiratory diseases, and sleep related disorders are the key factors propelling the growth of this segment.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and rising frequency of lung diseases. The healthcare sector in this region is highly sophisticated which is a supplementary factor which supports the market growth.

Types Covered:

Adult Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Pediatric Ventilators

Interfaces Covered:

Invasive Ventilator

Non-Invasive Ventilator

Mobilities Covered:

Portable Ventilator

Intensive Care Ventilator

Modes Covered:

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Combined Mode

Time-cycled Ventilators

Flow-cycled Ventilators

Delivery of Oxygen:

Positive Pressure Mechanical Ventilators

Negative Pressure Mechanical Ventilators

Technologies Covered:

Automatic Ventilators

Mechanical Ventilators

Applications Covered:

Anesthesia Management

Emergency Treatment

End Users Covered:

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care

Long Term Care Centers

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

