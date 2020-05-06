Global Ventilators Market is Expected to Reach $2027.60 Million by 2027
May 06, 2020, 11:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ventilators market is accounted for $859.90 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2027.60 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Ventilators Market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Carl Reiner, Teleflex, Hamilton Medical, Maquet, Mindray Medical International Limited, Airon Corporation, BD, ResMed, Getinge, DEMCON, and Dragerwerk.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising population, increasing occurrence of chronic lung diseases, and technological advancements in healthcare sector. However, difficulty related with the use of ventilators is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ventilators-market/request-sample
A ventilator is a type of artificial respiratory support machinery that is intended for offering ventilation to patients who are facing difficulties with breathing. In order to make the patient stable, utmost reliability and safety of the equipment is important.
By interface, the invasive ventilator segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Extensive applications in respiratory diseases, and sleep related disorders are the key factors propelling the growth of this segment.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ventilators-market
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and rising frequency of lung diseases. The healthcare sector in this region is highly sophisticated which is a supplementary factor which supports the market growth.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/ventilators-market
Types Covered:
- Adult Ventilators
- Neonatal Ventilators
- Pediatric Ventilators
Interfaces Covered:
- Invasive Ventilator
- Non-Invasive Ventilator
Mobilities Covered:
- Portable Ventilator
- Intensive Care Ventilator
Modes Covered:
- Pressure Mode Ventilation
- Volume Mode Ventilation
- Combined Mode
- Time-cycled Ventilators
- Flow-cycled Ventilators
Delivery of Oxygen:
- Positive Pressure Mechanical Ventilators
- Negative Pressure Mechanical Ventilators
Technologies Covered:
- Automatic Ventilators
- Mechanical Ventilators
Applications Covered:
- Anesthesia Management
- Emergency Treatment
End Users Covered:
- Hospital
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Care
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Home Care
- Long Term Care Centers
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article