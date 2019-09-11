Global Vermiculite Mining Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vermiculite Mining Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vermiculite mining market consists of sales of vermiculite by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine vermiculite, whichis used in agriculture, automotive, chemical packaging, construction, fire protection, and other applications.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the vermiculite mining? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Vermiculite Mining market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general mineral mining market, and compares it with other markets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global vermiculite mining market, accounting for 28% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global vermiculite mining market. Africa was the smallest region in the global vermiculite mining market.



Modular components design with 3D printing is being widely used in the mining industry. 3D printing technology enables companies in remote locations to manufacture critical parts onsite as per the requirement, thereby reducing delays due to unplanned maintenance and also eliminates the need for holding inventories. Miners are relying on advanced heavy lift transport to move modular equipment to remote sites. This technology enables miners to construct processing units in low cost factories elsewhere, thus avoiding expensive onsite construction of modular equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Vermiculite Mining Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Vermiculite Mining Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Vermiculite Mining Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Vermiculite Mining Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Vermiculite Mining Market Trends And Strategies



8. Vermiculite Mining Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Vermiculite Mining Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Vermiculite Mining Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Vermiculite Mining Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Vermiculite Mining Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Vermiculite Mining Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Vermiculite Mining Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Powder Products

10.1.2. Flakes Products

10.1.3. Boards Products



11. Vermiculite Mining Market Metrics

11.1. Vermiculite Mining Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Vermiculite Mining Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned

Palabora Mining Company

Samrec Vermiculite ( Zimbabwe ) (Pvt.) Ltd

) (Pvt.) Ltd Virginia Vermiculite Llc

UBM Unio Brasileira de Minerao S.A.

JSC Kovdorsluda

