Global Vertical Farming Markets Report 2021-2026: Population Growth and Food Insecurity, Conservation of Resources, Healthy Food Availability Driving Market Growth

The global market for vertical farming is estimated to grow from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $10.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for vertical farming is estimated to grow from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $10.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report provides an overview of the global market for vertical farming and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technique, component, structure, and region.

The global market for grow lights in vertical farming is estimated to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The global market for software in vertical farming is estimated to grow from $408.8 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

To be successful vertical farming requires a granular level of control and management of growing conditions, such as managing the customized lighting essential for photosynthesis for different crops, and managing and controlling ventilation, humidity, nutrient level, and water level.

COVID-19 has boosted the market for vertical farming in both developed and developing countries. The technology is being implemented inside old and unused buildings as well as in repurposed shipping containers to ensure fast delivery of healthy food to the market.

The increased adoption of IoT and other technologies ensures precision at every level of vertical farming, as these technologies help control all aspects of an operation and as well detect the failure of equipment so timely action can be taken.

Moreover, governments across the globe are aiming to achieve Agriculture 4.0 by advancing agricultural technology and food security.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the current trends in the vertical farming market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global vertical farming market.

Profile descriptions of the major industry players, including AeroFarms, AmHydro, Bowery Farming, Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS Ltd.), Plenty Unlimited Inc., and Signify Holding

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Evolution of Vertical Farming

Market Drivers

Population Growth and Food Insecurity

Conservation of Resources

Healthy Food Availability across the Globe

Market Restraints

High Initial Setup Cost of Vertical Farming

Lack of Skilled Workforce and Technical Knowledge

Impact of COVID-19 on the Vertical Farming Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technique

Introduction

Hydroponics

The Stacked Hydroponic Farm

Zig-Zag Hydroponic Module

A-Frame Hydroponic Farm

The Rainwater Module

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Aeroponics

Low-Pressure Aeroponics System

High-Pressure Aeroponics System

Ultrasonic Fogger Aeroponics System

Aquaponics

Floating Raft (Deep Water Culture) System

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Structure

Introduction

Building-Based

Shipping Container-Based

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Grow Lights

Fluorescent Grow Lights

High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Grow Lights

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights

Hydroponic Components

Automated Dosing System

Image Processing

Air Conditioner (AC) Control Subsystem

Power Consumption Monitoring Subsystem

Other Components

Climate Control

Sensors

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Singapore

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Aeroarms

Amhydro

Autogrow

Bowery Farming

Freight Farms Inc.

Grow Pod Solutions

Ifarm

Intelligent Growth Solutions (Igs Ltd.)

Kalera As

Lettus Grow Ltd.

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Signify Holding

Urban Crop Solution

Voeks, Inc.

