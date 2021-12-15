Global Vertical Farming Markets Report 2021-2026: Population Growth and Food Insecurity, Conservation of Resources, Healthy Food Availability Driving Market Growth

Dec 15, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vertical Farming: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for vertical farming is estimated to grow from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $10.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The report provides an overview of the global market for vertical farming and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technique, component, structure, and region.
- The global market for grow lights in vertical farming is estimated to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for software in vertical farming is estimated to grow from $408.8 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
To be successful vertical farming requires a granular level of control and management of growing conditions, such as managing the customized lighting essential for photosynthesis for different crops, and managing and controlling ventilation, humidity, nutrient level, and water level.
COVID-19 has boosted the market for vertical farming in both developed and developing countries. The technology is being implemented inside old and unused buildings as well as in repurposed shipping containers to ensure fast delivery of healthy food to the market.
The increased adoption of IoT and other technologies ensures precision at every level of vertical farming, as these technologies help control all aspects of an operation and as well detect the failure of equipment so timely action can be taken.
Moreover, governments across the globe are aiming to achieve Agriculture 4.0 by advancing agricultural technology and food security.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the current trends in the vertical farming market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global vertical farming market.
Profile descriptions of the major industry players, including AeroFarms, AmHydro, Bowery Farming, Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS Ltd.), Plenty Unlimited Inc., and Signify Holding
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Technology Overview
- Evolution of Vertical Farming
- Market Drivers
- Population Growth and Food Insecurity
- Conservation of Resources
- Healthy Food Availability across the Globe
- Market Restraints
- High Initial Setup Cost of Vertical Farming
- Lack of Skilled Workforce and Technical Knowledge
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Vertical Farming Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technique
- Introduction
- Hydroponics
- The Stacked Hydroponic Farm
- Zig-Zag Hydroponic Module
- A-Frame Hydroponic Farm
- The Rainwater Module
- Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)
- Aeroponics
- Low-Pressure Aeroponics System
- High-Pressure Aeroponics System
- Ultrasonic Fogger Aeroponics System
- Aquaponics
- Floating Raft (Deep Water Culture) System
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Structure
- Introduction
- Building-Based
- Shipping Container-Based
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component
- Introduction
- Grow Lights
- Fluorescent Grow Lights
- High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Grow Lights
- Light Emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights
- Hydroponic Components
- Automated Dosing System
- Image Processing
- Air Conditioner (AC) Control Subsystem
- Power Consumption Monitoring Subsystem
- Other Components
- Climate Control
- Sensors
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Singapore
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Aeroarms
- Amhydro
- Autogrow
- Bowery Farming
- Freight Farms Inc.
- Grow Pod Solutions
- Ifarm
- Intelligent Growth Solutions (Igs Ltd.)
- Kalera As
- Lettus Grow Ltd.
- Plenty Unlimited Inc.
- Signify Holding
- Urban Crop Solution
- Voeks, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dscm0h
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article