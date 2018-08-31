Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Analysis, 2018 - 2025: Key Players are IDEXX Laboratories, Abaxis, URIT Medical, Randox Laboratories, Heska & Eurolyser Diagnostica

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Analysis Report By Type (Benchtop, Portable), By Product, By Application (Blood Chemistry, Glucose Monitoring, Urinalysis, Blood Gas Analysis), By End-Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary chemistry analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Rising animal healthcare expenditure and increasing pet ownership are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.







Increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases is one of the key trends escalating market growth. According to an article published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, scientists estimated that 3 out of every 4 emerging infectious diseases in people are transmitted through animals, and more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people are transmitted through animals.







Increasing demand for animal proteins is leading to a global rise in livestock production and increase in exports of animal products. Rising disposable income and changing lifestyles are stirring up the demand for animal-derived food products.







According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the U.S. pet food sales doubled to USD 22 billion from 2000 to 2014 and are expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.5%. According to Mintel, in 2014, 79.0% of the U.S. pet owners considered the quality of pet food products is as important as their own.







Further key findings from the report suggest:

Benchtop analyzers were the largest segment, based on type, in 2016 due to their accuracy and precision. Portable analyzers are anticipated to witness remarkable growth owing to surging demand for shorter analysis time and quicker results

The consumables segment was the largest as well as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the ability of consumables to create a standardized workflow and advancements such as ready-to-use liquid reagents

Blood chemistry dominated the application segment owing to increasing number of veterinary practitioners globally

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing demand for in-house analyzers

North America accounted for approximately 40.0% of the market in 2016, owing to increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases and growing demand for pet insurance

is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the next decade due to increasing pet ownership in countries such as and . It is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period Key players including IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Abaxis; URIT Medical; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; Heska Corporation; and Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH dominated the veterinary chemistry analyzers market in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



1.1 Information Procurement



1.2 Research Methodology



1.3 Geographic scope & Assumptions



1.4 Region-wise Market Calculation



1.5 Region-based Segment Share Calculation



1.6 List of Secondary Sources







Chapter 2 Executive Summary



2.1 Market Snapshot







Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope



3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects



3.2.1 Market driver analysis



3.2.1.1 Rising animal healthcare expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance



3.2.1.2 Growing demand for animal-derived food



3.2.1.3 Increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases



3.2.1.4 Rising ownership of pets



3.2.1.5 Growth in number of veterinary practitioners



3.2.2 Market restraint analysis



3.2.2.1 Increasing pet care cost







Chapter 4 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



4.1 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market: Type Movement Analysis



4.2 Benchtop



4.3 Portable







Chapter 5 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5.1 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market: Product Movement Analysis



5.2 Consumables



5.2.1 Consumables market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



5.2.2 Reagents



5.2.3 Panels



5.2.4 Strips



5.3 Instruments



5.3.1 Instruments market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



5.3.2 Chemistry Analyzers



5.3.3 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers



5.3.4 Urine Analyzers



5.3.5 Glucometers







Chapter 6 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6.1 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market: Application Movement Analysis



6.2 Blood Chemistry Analysis



6.3 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis



6.4 Urinalysis



6.5 Glucose Monitoring







Chapter 7 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7.1 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market: End-Use Movement Analysis



7.2 Hospital



7.3 Clinical Laboratories







Chapter 8 Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type & Application







Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape





IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Abaxis

URIT Medical

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Heska Corporation

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd.

Biochemical Systems International Srl

