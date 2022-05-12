Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022: Focus on Companion Animal and Food Animal Diagnostics

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 5th Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 5th Edition examines the worldwide veterinary diagnostics market through the performance of its two component markets of companion animal and food animal diagnostics. The report provides an analysis of major veterinary disease markets as well as overall market performance and development.

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics contains the following market data points for both the food animal and companion animal segments:

Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Veterinary Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation 2021 (Companion Animal: Clinical Chemistry, Infectious disease, Hematology, Other Analyzers, Non-infect Immunodiagnostics, Molecular, Other Testing, Total; Food Animal: Immunodiagnostic Test Kits, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Other Infectious Disease Test Reagents, Total) ($million; %)

Market Size and Growth for United States Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

Market Size and Growth for European Diagnostics Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2018 ( Japan , Philippines , China , India , Others)

, , , , Others) Market Size and Growth for Rest of World Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

RoW Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2021 (Companion Animal: Canada , Australia , Brazil , Mexico , Others; Food Animal: Canada , Brazil , Mexico , Others)

Data points provided include:

Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Region (%) 2021 (US, Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW)

, , RoW) Food Animal Diagnostics Market by Infectious Disease (Bovine Viral Diarrhea [BVD], Classical Swine Fever [CSF], Enzootic Bovine Leukosis [EBL], Infectious Bovine Tracheitis [IBR], Porcine Coronavirus Diseases [PEDv, PDCoV, TGE], Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome [PRRS], Pseudorabies/Aujeszky's, Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies [TSEs], Other) (% and $ millions) 2021

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

OVERVIEW

VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIES AND PRODUCTS

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 2: VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC PRODUCTS

BACKGROUND

DIAGNOSTIC METHODS

Immunodiagnostics



Microbiology



Molecular Tests



Clinical Chemistry



Hematology

MAJOR VETERINARY DISEASES

CONCLUSION

CHAPTER 3: COMPANION ANIMAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

BACKGROUND

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

MARKET FACTORS

POC Diagnostics

COVID-19

COVID-19 END USERS

REGULATION

CONCLUSIONS

CHAPTER 4: FOOD ANIMAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

BACKGROUND

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Regional Analysis

MARKET FACTORS

Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (TSE) Testing Worldwide



Food Animal Diagnostics in an Age of Globalization

END USER MARKETS AND ADVANCEMENTS

REGULATION

CONCLUSIONS

CHAPTER 5: TOTAL GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS AND COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARES

MAJOR VETERINARY DISEASES

MARKET PERFORMANCE AND DEVELOPMENT

MARKET FACTORS

Drivers and Limiters of the Veterinary Diagnostic Market

NEW ENTRANTS

Medical Diagnostics

Technological Advancements

Transgenic Technology

Mobile Veterinary Startups

MAJOR FINDINGS

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

CONCLUSION

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES

Agrolabo S.p.a.

Antech Diagnostics

Bionote USA

Bio-X Diagnostics S. A.

Eurofins Ingenasa

Eurolyser Diagnostica

Heska Corporation

IDEXX

ID.vet

Indical Bioscience

LexaGene

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Neogen Corporation

Randox Laboratories - US Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

URIT Medical Electronic Group Co, Ltd

Virbac Corporation

Zoetis Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttf90i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets