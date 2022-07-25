Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market 2022-2027: Emerging Economies Showing Potentrial Despite Low Awareness of Animal Health

Jul 25, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product (Bipolar Electrosurgery, Monopolar Electrosurgery, Consumables), Application (General, Dental, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic), Animals (Small, Large), End-user (Veterinary Hospitals, Clinics), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 112 million by 2027 from USD 77 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the rising demand for pet health insurance, the increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, improving standards for animal healthcare, and availability of advanced electrosurgical instruments.
The bipolar electrosurgery instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market, in 2021.
Based on products, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into bipolar electrosurgery instruments, monopolar electrosurgery instruments, and consumables & accessories. The large share of bipolar electrosurgery instrument segment is attributed to high sales price of bipolar electrosurgical instruments compared to monopolar electrosurgical instruments and the wide adoption of bipolar instruments in animal surgeries.
The general surgery accounted for the largest share of the market, in 2021.
Based on application, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological and urological surgery, dental surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications. The large share of the general surgery market segment can largely be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures in the veterinary field and growing animal healthcare expenditure.
Small animals hold the largest share in the market, by animal type
Based on the animal type, the market is segmented into small animals and large animals. The large share of small animals segment can be attributed to increasing spending on companion animal health and the rising incidence of age-related diseases in companion animals.
Veterinary clinics hold the largest share in the market, by end user
Based on end users, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and other end users. The large share of veterinary clinics can be attributed to high demand for veterinarians coupled with the rising number of private veterinary practices and the growing demand of emergency care services.
The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Increasing pet adoption, rising awareness about animal health, growing per capita animal health expenditure are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market in the Asia Pacific region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Pet Health Insurance and Increasing Animal Health Expenditure
- Rising Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies
- Growth in the Companion Animal Population
Restraints
- Rising Pet Care Costs
- High Cost of Veterinary Electrosurgery Equipment
Opportunities
- Untapped Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Low Awareness of Animal Health in Emerging Markets
- Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Economies
Premium Insights
- Growth in the Companion Animal Population and Rising Pet Health Expenditure Drive the Market Growth
- Bipolar Electrosurgery Instruments Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Market in 2021
- China to Register the Highest Growth Rate from 2022 to 2027
- North America to Dominate the Market Until 2027
- Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates During the Forecast Period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments Market, by Product
7 Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments Market, by Application
8 Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments Market, by Animal Type
9 Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments Market, by End-user
10 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alan Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Alsa Apparecchi Medicali Srl
- Avante Animal Health (Dre Veterinary)
- B. Braun Vet Care Gmbh
- Beijing Taktvoll Technology Co. Ltd.
- Burtons Medical Equipment Limited
- Covetrus, Inc.
- Deltronix Medical Devices
- Eickemeyer
- Integra Lifesciences
- Keebovet Veterinary Ultrasound Equipment
- Kentamed Ltd.
- Kls Martin
- Kwanza Veterinary
- Led Spa
- Macan Manufacturing
- Medtronic
- Nanjing Shouliang-Med Technology Co. Ltd.
- Olympus Corporation
- Promise Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Special Medical Technology, Co. Ltd.
- Summit Hill Laboratories
- Symmetry Surgical, Inc.
- Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
