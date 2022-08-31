Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Report to 2027 - by Product Type, Animal Type, Technology, Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

Aug 31, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type (Analyzers, Consumables) By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is anticipated to witness a growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
The market is driven by the increased prevalence of zoonotic disease. Currently, there is increased adoption of pets worldwide as they help improve the mental state of an individual. People have become concerned about the health of their pets and are willing to spend significant amount on improving their health.
Also, the advancements in immunodiagnostic technology and the untapped growth potential in the developing countries are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.
The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is segmented into product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product type, the market is fragmented into analyzers and consumables.
Consumables are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the increased prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the globe and increased awareness about animal healthcare are driving the segment demand.
The major market players operating in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market are Abaxis Inc., BioMerieux SA, Idexx Laboratories Corporation, Heska Corporation, Virbac SA, Zoetis Inc., Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global veterinary immunodiagnostics market based on product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, and regional distribution
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Analyzers, Consumables)
6.2.2. By Animal Type (Livestock (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Others), Companion (Feline, Equine, Canine, Others)
6.2.3. By Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Fluorescent Immunoassay, Colorimetric Immunoassay), Radioimmunoassay, Rapid Tests, Others)
6.2.4. By Application (Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disorder, Endocrinology, Oncology, Bone and Mineral Diseases, Others)
6.2.5. By End User (Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Point of care/In-house testing)
6.2.6. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores and E-Commerce)
6.2.7. By Company (2021)
6.2.8. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)
6.3. Product Market Map
7. North America Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook
8. Europe Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook
11. South America Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Abaxis Inc.
14.2.2. BioMerieux SA
14.2.3. Idexx Laboratories Corporation
14.2.4. Heska Corporation
14.2.5. Virbac SA
14.2.6. Zoetis Inc.
14.2.7. Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics Ltd.
14.2.8. Randox Laboratories Ltd.
14.2.9. Neogen Corporation
14.2.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About Us & Disclaimer
