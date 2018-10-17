Global Veterinary Vaccines Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Veterinary Vaccines in US$ by the following Product Segments: Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines, & Feline Vaccines), and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines, & Other Animal Vaccines).
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bayer AG
- Biogenesis Bago SA
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Santé Animale
- Elanco Animal Health
- Diamond Animal Health
VETERINARY VACCINES MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
A. Companion Animal Vaccines
B. Livestock Vaccines
Porcine Vaccines
Bovine Vaccines
Poultry Vaccines
Ovine Vaccines
Equine Vaccines
Other Animal Vaccines
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Important Animal Diseases
Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory
Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost
Select Animal Disease Vaccines
Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets
Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology
-Live Attenuated Vaccines
-Killed/Inactivated Vaccines
-Recombinant vector vaccines
Table 1: Worldwide Veterinary Vaccines by Technology (2017): Market Share Breakdown (In %) for Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry
Vector-based Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines
Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines
Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines
Market Challenges
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
Table 2: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population (July 2018) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Worldwide Protein Consumption (kt): 2016-2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market
Table 4: Per Capita Meat Consumption for Select Countries (In LB/per capita): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal Vaccines
Table 5: Global Pet Dog Population (2017): Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Pet Cat Population (2017): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Pet Birds Population (2017): Number of Pet Birds by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Pet Fish Population (2017): Number of Pet Fish by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines
Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use of Vaccines
Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development
Reduced Response Time
Drug Resistance
Serotype Cross-Protection
Innovative Manufacturing
Technological Advancements
Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New Vaccine Development
Select Swine Diseases
Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in Select Countries
Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems
Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline
Matrix™ Adjuvant Technology by Novavax
Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine
Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD
FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised
Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available
Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market
Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus
Avian Influenza Vaccines
New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting Trend towards Convenient Administration
Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum
Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential
Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities
New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market
The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing
More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections
Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost- effective and Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut
Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market
Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Vaccines - An Evolutionary Scan
Veterinary Medicines - A Brief Review
Concept Development
Production of Vaccines
Veterinary Vaccines - An Essential Component of Animal Healthcare
What Does A Veterinary Vaccine Do?
Classification of Veterinary Vaccines
Companion Animal Vaccines
Canine Vaccines
Canine Distemper
Canine Parvovirus
Tracheobronchitis
Canine Coronavirus
Canine Leptospirosis
Canine Giardia
Canine Lyme borreliosis
Canine Rabies
Feline Vaccines
Feline Panleukopenia Virus Vaccine
Feline Calicivirus & Herpesvirus Vaccine
Rabies Virus Vaccine
Feline Leukemia Virus Vaccine
Chlamydia, Feline Infectious Peritonitis, and Ringworm Vaccines
Livestock Vaccines
Bovine Vaccines
Bovine virus diarrhoea - Mucosal disease (BVD-MD)
Johne's disease
Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR)
Blackleg
Neosporosis
Poultry Vaccines
Ovine Vaccines
Porcine Vaccines
Equine Vaccines
Aquaculture Vaccines
A Tabular Analysis on Select Animal Diseases Controlled by Vaccines
Vaccination and Its Reactions
Veterinary Vaccines - Latest Breakthroughs
Marker/DIVA Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Gene-Deleted Vaccines
Viral-Vectored Vaccines
5. NOTES ON SELECT ANIMAL DISEASES
Brucellosis
Tuberculosis
Johne's disease
Spirochete Associated Diseases
Respiratory Disease in Goats, Sheep, and Cattle
Porcine Respiratory Diseases
Mastitis
African Swine Fever
Avian Influenza
East Coast Fever
Hemorrhagic Septicemia
Foot-And-Mouth Disease
Japanese Encephalitis
Rift Valley Fever
Equine Virus Infection
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Key Players
Bayer AG (Germany)
Biogenesis Bago SA (Argentina)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
Ceva Santé Animale (France)
Elanco Animal Health (USA)
Diamond Animal Health (USA)
Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (India)
Merck Animal Health (USA)
Virbac SA (France)
Zoetis Inc. (USA)
6.2 Product Launches and Innovations
Elanco Animal Health Launches Novel Respiratory PRRS Vaccine
Merck Animal Health Launches SEQUIVITY™ Technology
Merck Animal Health Launches Updated Equine Influenza Vaccines
Hipra Introduces Smart Vaccination
Ceva Introduces New Technology Vaccines
Merial, Boehringer Introduces Needle-free Canine Vaccine
Zoetis Introduces Vanguard® CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine
HIPRA Canada Animal Health Introduces ERYSENG® PARVO
MSD Animal Health Introduces First Live Poultry Vaccine
Aptimmune Introduces World's First Mucosal PRRSV Vaccine
AgriLabs Plans to Commercialize DNA Vaccine Platform
HIPRA Introduces STARTVAC® in Korea
MSD Animal Health Unveils PORCILIS PCV ID
Virbac Rolls Out Lepto4 Vaccine
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
PHARMAQ Signs Agreement with Vinh Hoan for Pangasius Vaccine
Boehringer Ingelheim Announces Plans for Establishing Strategic Production Center for Veterinary Public Health in France
MSD Animal Health Announces Partnership with Vinovo to Enhance Poultry Health
Wageningen Bioveterinary Research Collaborates with Ceva Santé Animale to Develop Veterinary Vaccines
Zoetis Plans to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China
Boehringer Ingelheim Invests €65 Million in Avian Vaccines
Three Animal Health Companies Announces Joint Venture to Launch Vaccine for FMD in China
Huvepharma Acquires AgriLabs
Merck Animal Health Acquires Prondil S.A.
MSD Animal Health Agrees with Laboratórios LETI to Distribute LetiFend® Vaccine
MSD Animal Health Plans to Purchase New Manufacturing Facility in Krems, Austria
Ceva Phylaxia Completes the Inauguration of New European Vaccine Plant
Elanco Inaugurates Autogenous Poultry Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Winslow, Maine
EU Authorizes First DNA Vaccine to Protect Against Salmon Pancreas Disease in Atlantic Salmon
Agrilabs Receives USDA Approval of the First DNA Vaccine for Chickens
Elanco Animal Health Acquires Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. Feline, Canine and Rabies Vaccines Portfolio
Ceva Santé Animale Agrees with EBVAC to Form a New Business Venture, Ceva EBVAC
Ceva Completes the Acquisition of Merial's Diversified Product Portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim
IDT Biologika Acquires Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd
Boehringer Ingelheim Acquires Merial
PHARMAQ Acquires Nordland Sett Vak
Plumbline Life Sciences Receives License for Inovio's Foot and Mouth Disease DNA Vaccine
Bayer Teams Up with BioNTech for Development of Innovative Veterinary mRNA Vaccines
Harrisvaccines Secures Production Platform Vaccine Licensure from USDA
Orix to Acquire Kyoto Biken
Phibro to Take Over Vaccine Assets of MVP Laboratories
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Companion Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Companion Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Companion Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Companion Animal Vaccines by Product Segment - Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Companion Animal Vaccines by Product Segment - Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Companion Animal Vaccines by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Canine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Canine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feline Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Feline Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Feline Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Livestock Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Livestock Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Vaccines by Product Segment - Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Other Animal Vaccines Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Livestock Vaccines by Product Segment - Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Other Animal Vaccines Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Livestock Vaccines by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Other Animal Vaccines Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Porcine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Porcine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Porcine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for Bovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Bovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Poultry Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Poultry Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Poultry Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Historic Review for Ovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Ovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Equine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Historic Review for Equine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Equine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Historic Review for Other Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Food Safety Concerns and Biotechnological Offerings Drive the Veterinary Vaccines Market
List of Select Veternary Vaccines Available in the US
H5N1 Virus: A Conundrum for the US Industry
Increasing Pet Ownership - An Insight
Table 48: Pet Ownership in the US by Household Penetration Rate (1998- 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Pet Ownership in the US by Generation (in %): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Pet Ownership in the US (2017): Number of Households that Own a Pet by Animal Type (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: US Pet Population (2017): Breakdown of Number of Pets by Category (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: The US Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: The US 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Steady Market Growth Expected Due to Superior Livestock Management
List of Available Veterinary Vaccines in Europe
Regulations
EU Animal Welfare Strategy
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2.1 FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: French Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2.2 GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Pet Population in Germany
Table 64: Pet Population in Germany by Type: 2017 (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: German Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: German 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2.3 ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 68: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/ Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Italian Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Pet Population in the UK
Table 71: Pet Population in the UK by Type (2017) (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Percentage of Households with Pet in the UK by Pet Type (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/ Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: The UK Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2.5 SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 76: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/ Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Spanish Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Review of Select Regional Markets
The Netherlands
Denmark
Russia Mass-Produces Vaccines against Avian Flu
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
CHINA
Increased Livestock Output and Emerging Pet Industry Lead to Higher Vaccine Demand
Table 85: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Segment - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Chinese Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Segment - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Pet Industry Holds Promise
Threat of Avian Influenza Outbreaks Creates Market for Effective Vaccine
Demand for Higher-Quality Swine Fever Vaccine
Demand for Effective PRRS Vaccines by Foreign Manufacturers
FMD Epidemics Cause Increased demand for Vaccine
Effective Rabies Vaccine Needed to Curb Dog Menace
Highly Consolidated Chinese Veterinary Market
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
India
Animal Vaccines Market to Surge
Table 88: Indian Animal Health Products Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed Supplements, Therapeutics and Vaccines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Players
New Opportunities Exist despite Well Established Market
Table 89: Indian Veterinary Vaccines Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion Animals, Livestock and Poultry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
NORTH KOREA
TAIWAN
Taiwan's Animal Healthcare Industry under Scan
AUSTRALIA
A Note on Australian Veterinary Therapeutics Market
Sizing the Market
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines Market Analyzed in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines Market Analyzed in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
LATIN AMERICA
Current & Future Analysis
Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
CANADA
Overview of the Canadian Animal Health Industry
Imports and Manufacture of Veterinary Biologics
First to Access E. coli 0157:H7 Vaccine
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 94 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 110) The United States (21) Canada (1) Japan (6) Europe (28) - France (5) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (2) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Middle East (4) Latin America (14) Africa (5)
