Global Veterinary Vaccines Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Veterinary Vaccines in US$ by the following Product Segments: Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines, & Feline Vaccines), and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines, & Other Animal Vaccines).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070079



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Bayer AG

- Biogenesis Bago SA

- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

- Ceva Santé Animale

- Elanco Animal Health

- Diamond Animal Health



VETERINARY VACCINES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

A. Companion Animal Vaccines

B. Livestock Vaccines

Porcine Vaccines

Bovine Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines

Ovine Vaccines

Equine Vaccines

Other Animal Vaccines





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Market Outlook

Important Animal Diseases

Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory

Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost

Select Animal Disease Vaccines

Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets

Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology

-Live Attenuated Vaccines

-Killed/Inactivated Vaccines

-Recombinant vector vaccines

Table 1: Worldwide Veterinary Vaccines by Technology (2017): Market Share Breakdown (In %) for Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry

Vector-based Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines

Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines

Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines

Market Challenges





3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS



Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth

Table 2: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population (July 2018) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Worldwide Protein Consumption (kt): 2016-2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market

Table 4: Per Capita Meat Consumption for Select Countries (In LB/per capita): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal Vaccines

Table 5: Global Pet Dog Population (2017): Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Pet Cat Population (2017): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Pet Birds Population (2017): Number of Pet Birds by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Pet Fish Population (2017): Number of Pet Fish by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines

Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use of Vaccines

Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development

Reduced Response Time

Drug Resistance

Serotype Cross-Protection

Innovative Manufacturing

Technological Advancements

Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New Vaccine Development

Select Swine Diseases

Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in Select Countries

Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems

Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline

Matrix™ Adjuvant Technology by Novavax

Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine

Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD

FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised

Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available

Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market

Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus

Avian Influenza Vaccines

New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting Trend towards Convenient Administration

Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum

Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential

Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities

New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market

The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing

More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections

Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost- effective and Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut

Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market

Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Vaccines - An Evolutionary Scan

Veterinary Medicines - A Brief Review

Concept Development

Production of Vaccines

Veterinary Vaccines - An Essential Component of Animal Healthcare

What Does A Veterinary Vaccine Do?

Classification of Veterinary Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccines

Canine Vaccines

Canine Distemper

Canine Parvovirus

Tracheobronchitis

Canine Coronavirus

Canine Leptospirosis

Canine Giardia

Canine Lyme borreliosis

Canine Rabies

Feline Vaccines

Feline Panleukopenia Virus Vaccine

Feline Calicivirus & Herpesvirus Vaccine

Rabies Virus Vaccine

Feline Leukemia Virus Vaccine

Chlamydia, Feline Infectious Peritonitis, and Ringworm Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines

Bovine Vaccines

Bovine virus diarrhoea - Mucosal disease (BVD-MD)

Johne's disease

Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR)

Blackleg

Neosporosis

Poultry Vaccines

Ovine Vaccines

Porcine Vaccines

Equine Vaccines

Aquaculture Vaccines

A Tabular Analysis on Select Animal Diseases Controlled by Vaccines

Vaccination and Its Reactions

Veterinary Vaccines - Latest Breakthroughs

Marker/DIVA Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Gene-Deleted Vaccines

Viral-Vectored Vaccines





5. NOTES ON SELECT ANIMAL DISEASES



Brucellosis

Tuberculosis

Johne's disease

Spirochete Associated Diseases

Respiratory Disease in Goats, Sheep, and Cattle

Porcine Respiratory Diseases

Mastitis

African Swine Fever

Avian Influenza

East Coast Fever

Hemorrhagic Septicemia

Foot-And-Mouth Disease

Japanese Encephalitis

Rift Valley Fever

Equine Virus Infection





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





6.1 Focus on Select Key Players

Bayer AG (Germany)

Biogenesis Bago SA (Argentina)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Ceva Santé Animale (France)

Elanco Animal Health (USA)

Diamond Animal Health (USA)

Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (India)

Merck Animal Health (USA)

Virbac SA (France)

Zoetis Inc. (USA)

6.2 Product Launches and Innovations

Elanco Animal Health Launches Novel Respiratory PRRS Vaccine

Merck Animal Health Launches SEQUIVITY™ Technology

Merck Animal Health Launches Updated Equine Influenza Vaccines

Hipra Introduces Smart Vaccination

Ceva Introduces New Technology Vaccines

Merial, Boehringer Introduces Needle-free Canine Vaccine

Zoetis Introduces Vanguard® CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine

HIPRA Canada Animal Health Introduces ERYSENG® PARVO

MSD Animal Health Introduces First Live Poultry Vaccine

Aptimmune Introduces World's First Mucosal PRRSV Vaccine

AgriLabs Plans to Commercialize DNA Vaccine Platform

HIPRA Introduces STARTVAC® in Korea

MSD Animal Health Unveils PORCILIS PCV ID

Virbac Rolls Out Lepto4 Vaccine

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

PHARMAQ Signs Agreement with Vinh Hoan for Pangasius Vaccine

Boehringer Ingelheim Announces Plans for Establishing Strategic Production Center for Veterinary Public Health in France

MSD Animal Health Announces Partnership with Vinovo to Enhance Poultry Health

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research Collaborates with Ceva Santé Animale to Develop Veterinary Vaccines

Zoetis Plans to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China

Boehringer Ingelheim Invests €65 Million in Avian Vaccines

Three Animal Health Companies Announces Joint Venture to Launch Vaccine for FMD in China

Huvepharma Acquires AgriLabs

Merck Animal Health Acquires Prondil S.A.

MSD Animal Health Agrees with Laboratórios LETI to Distribute LetiFend® Vaccine

MSD Animal Health Plans to Purchase New Manufacturing Facility in Krems, Austria

Ceva Phylaxia Completes the Inauguration of New European Vaccine Plant

Elanco Inaugurates Autogenous Poultry Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Winslow, Maine

EU Authorizes First DNA Vaccine to Protect Against Salmon Pancreas Disease in Atlantic Salmon

Agrilabs Receives USDA Approval of the First DNA Vaccine for Chickens

Elanco Animal Health Acquires Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. Feline, Canine and Rabies Vaccines Portfolio

Ceva Santé Animale Agrees with EBVAC to Form a New Business Venture, Ceva EBVAC

Ceva Completes the Acquisition of Merial's Diversified Product Portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim

IDT Biologika Acquires Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim Acquires Merial

PHARMAQ Acquires Nordland Sett Vak

Plumbline Life Sciences Receives License for Inovio's Foot and Mouth Disease DNA Vaccine

Bayer Teams Up with BioNTech for Development of Innovative Veterinary mRNA Vaccines

Harrisvaccines Secures Production Platform Vaccine Licensure from USDA

Orix to Acquire Kyoto Biken

Phibro to Take Over Vaccine Assets of MVP Laboratories





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Companion Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Companion Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Companion Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Companion Animal Vaccines by Product Segment - Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Companion Animal Vaccines by Product Segment - Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Companion Animal Vaccines by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Canine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Canine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feline Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Feline Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Feline Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Livestock Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Livestock Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Livestock Vaccines by Product Segment - Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Other Animal Vaccines Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Livestock Vaccines by Product Segment - Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Other Animal Vaccines Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Livestock Vaccines by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Other Animal Vaccines Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Porcine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Porcine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Porcine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Bovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Bovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Poultry Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Poultry Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Poultry Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Ovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Ovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Equine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Equine Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Equine Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Other Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - US, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Animal Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

8.1 THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Food Safety Concerns and Biotechnological Offerings Drive the Veterinary Vaccines Market

List of Select Veternary Vaccines Available in the US

H5N1 Virus: A Conundrum for the US Industry

Increasing Pet Ownership - An Insight

Table 48: Pet Ownership in the US by Household Penetration Rate (1998- 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Pet Ownership in the US by Generation (in %): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Pet Ownership in the US (2017): Number of Households that Own a Pet by Animal Type (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: US Pet Population (2017): Breakdown of Number of Pets by Category (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: The US Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: The US 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Steady Market Growth Expected Due to Superior Livestock Management

List of Available Veterinary Vaccines in Europe

Regulations

EU Animal Welfare Strategy

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2.1 FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2.2 GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Pet Population in Germany

Table 64: Pet Population in Germany by Type: 2017 (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: German 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2.3 ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 68: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/ Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Pet Population in the UK

Table 71: Pet Population in the UK by Type (2017) (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Percentage of Households with Pet in the UK by Pet Type (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/ Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: The UK Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 76: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/ Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Spanish Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Review of Select Regional Markets

The Netherlands

Denmark

Russia Mass-Produces Vaccines against Avian Flu

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

CHINA

Increased Livestock Output and Emerging Pet Industry Lead to Higher Vaccine Demand

Table 85: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Segment - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Chinese Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Segment - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Pet Industry Holds Promise

Threat of Avian Influenza Outbreaks Creates Market for Effective Vaccine

Demand for Higher-Quality Swine Fever Vaccine

Demand for Effective PRRS Vaccines by Foreign Manufacturers

FMD Epidemics Cause Increased demand for Vaccine

Effective Rabies Vaccine Needed to Curb Dog Menace

Highly Consolidated Chinese Veterinary Market

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

India

Animal Vaccines Market to Surge

Table 88: Indian Animal Health Products Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed Supplements, Therapeutics and Vaccines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Players

New Opportunities Exist despite Well Established Market

Table 89: Indian Veterinary Vaccines Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion Animals, Livestock and Poultry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

NORTH KOREA

TAIWAN

Taiwan's Animal Healthcare Industry under Scan

AUSTRALIA

A Note on Australian Veterinary Therapeutics Market

Sizing the Market

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines Market Analyzed in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines Market Analyzed in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

LATIN AMERICA

Current & Future Analysis

Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

CANADA

Overview of the Canadian Animal Health Industry

Imports and Manufacture of Veterinary Biologics

First to Access E. coli 0157:H7 Vaccine

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/Segment - Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines and Feline Vaccines) and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 94 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 110) The United States (21) Canada (1) Japan (6) Europe (28) - France (5) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (2) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Middle East (4) Latin America (14) Africa (5)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070079



