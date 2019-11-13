Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2017, Base Year of 2018, Estimates for 2019 & Forecasts 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vibration energy harvesting systems market is anticipated to reach around $ 253 million by 2024, on account of increasing demand for power-efficient and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance.

Extensive implementation of IoT devices in automation and energy harvesting technology in building and home automation, in addition to increasing focus on green energy and favorable government initiatives, are expected to positively influence the global vibration energy harvesting systems market in coming years.

Field of vibration energy harvesting has intrigued noteworthy significance for low power and portable energy sources, credited to fast advancement and mass utilization of portable electronic gadgets. Such energy harvesting systems are registering massive growth, on account of growing desire to create portable and wireless electronic gadgets with extended lifetime. Vibration energy harvesting is an inexhaustible and clean energy scavenging source that is dynamically gaining traction across the world.

Such systems are utilized in areas of independent low power microsystems, self-powered wireless sensor systems, portable energy sources, distributed computing and others to renew or supplant traditional power sources, for example, battery. Advancements in vibration energy harvesting systems enable to capture, store and deal with specific measures of motion energy, converting them into electrical energy to supply low-power gadgets or store it for later use.

Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Segment Insights





In terms of application, the global vibration energy harvesting systems market has been categorized into Transportation, Power Generation, Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Automotive and Healthcare & Medical application. The transportation category accounted for major share of the global vibration energy harvesting systems market in 2018. The growth of the transportation category is being majorly driven by increasing demand for vehicles and development of transportation infrastructure.

Presence of vibration energy harvesting systems in the healthcare sector is marginal; however, it is expected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. Vibration energy harvesting innovations present important social advantages when applied to the healthcare sector. Many associations are currently working towards developing an automated pacemaker that will convert kinetic energy from the pulsating of the human heart into electrical energy. The gadget would empower self-charging systems by the body's vibration.

Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Regional Insights





North America vibration energy harvesting systems market accounted for a major share of the global market in 2018, owing to high penetration of vibration energy harvesting systems in industrial sectors such as healthcare, transportation, consumer electronics, security and others.

The European market for vibration energy harvesting systems emerged as the second largest market in 2018, on account of favorable government policies across various countries in the region.

Moreover, the European Commission is promoting the industry with incentives and investments in R&D of energy harvesting and storage devices, thereby driving the market growth in the region.

Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market

Competitive Landscape

The global vibration energy harvesting systems market is highly competitive in nature. Most of the market players are focusing on technological advancements of the product to specialize in unequivocal application zones. Various players and new businesses are anticipated to penetrate the market notwithstanding the substantial investments required to enter the market, due to the appealing growth opportunities.

Some of the major players operating in the global vibration energy harvesting systems market are Perpetuum Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kinergizer BV, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Linear Systems, Nonlinear Systems, Rotational Systems)

5.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Product Map



6. North America Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. Product Map

6.4. North America: Country Analysis

6.4.1. United States Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

6.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.1.1.1. By Value

6.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.1.2.1. By Application



7. Europe Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Europe: Country Analysis

7.4.1. Germany Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

7.4.2. United Kingdom Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

7.4.3. France Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Product Map

8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.4.1. China Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

8.4.2. Japan Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

8.4.3. India Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook



9. South America Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Product Map

9.4. South America: Country Analysis

9.4.1. Brazil Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. Perpetuum Ltd.

12.1.2. STMicroelectronics

12.1.3. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

12.1.4. Kinergizer BV

12.1.5. Renesas Electronics Corporation

12.1.6. Mide Technology

12.1.7. Smart Material Corporation

12.1.8. Powercast Corporation

12.1.9. ReVibe energy

12.1.10. Cymbet Corporation



13. Strategic Recommendations



