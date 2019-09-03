Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market 2017-2018 & 2019-2024 by Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing), and Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings)

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Analysis By Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing), and by Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market was valued at USD 4 Billion in the year 2018

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during 2019-2024, owing to increase in applications of video conferencing solutions among end users such as healthcare organizations, educational institutions and public sectors. Video conferencing has gained huge popularity and adoption among enterprises as a form of business communication.

The video conferencing solutions help organizations to achieve desired goals by discussing the strategies and providing trainings over video conferences to enhance the business output. Introduction of web-based technology with fewer complications by the IT sector is further anticipated to propel the market significantly in near future.

Further, surging investment towards innovative products, rising consumer demand, declining manufacturing cost, growing number of outlets and increasing research & development by leading service providers is also expected to augment the market growth.

Market Dynamics



Market Trends



Growing Sales through E-Commerce platform

Digitalization in Manufacturing process

Investment in research and Development

Drivers

Rise in Globalization

Declining Price for video conferencing products.

Adoption of BYOD

Restraints

Intensive Infrastructure Requirement

Lack of Internet connectivity in Underdeveloped regions

Companies Mentioned



Zoom Video Communications Inc

Cisco WebEx

LogMein, Inc

BlueJeans Network

Intercall

