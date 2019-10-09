Global Video Conferencing Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Video Conferencing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.8%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171469/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$99.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$166.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$815.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Adobe Inc.; Array Telepresence Inc.; Avaya, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Logitech International SA; Microsoft Corporation; Polycom, Inc.; Vidyo, Inc.; West Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171469/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Video Conferencing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Video Conferencing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Video Conferencing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Video Conferencing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Service (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Service (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Service (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: On-Premise (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: On-Premise (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: On-Premise (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cloud (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cloud (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cloud (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Corporate (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Corporate (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Corporate (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Education (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Education (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Education (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: BFSI (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: BFSI (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Video Conferencing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Video Conferencing Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Video Conferencing Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Video Conferencing Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Video Conferencing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Video Conferencing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Video Conferencing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Video Conferencing Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Video Conferencing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Video Conferencing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Video Conferencing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Video Conferencing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Video Conferencing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Video Conferencing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Video Conferencing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Video Conferencing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Video Conferencing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Video

Conferencing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Video Conferencing Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Video Conferencing Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Video Conferencing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Video Conferencing Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Video Conferencing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Video Conferencing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Video Conferencing in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Video Conferencing Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Video Conferencing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Video Conferencing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Video Conferencing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Video Conferencing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 77: Video Conferencing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Video Conferencing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Video Conferencing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Video Conferencing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Video Conferencing Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Video Conferencing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Video Conferencing Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: French Video Conferencing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Video Conferencing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Video Conferencing Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Video Conferencing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Video Conferencing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Video Conferencing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Video Conferencing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Video Conferencing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Video Conferencing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Video Conferencing Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Video Conferencing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Video Conferencing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Video Conferencing in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Video Conferencing Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Video Conferencing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Video Conferencing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Video Conferencing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Video Conferencing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Video Conferencing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Video Conferencing Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Video Conferencing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Video Conferencing Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Video Conferencing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Spanish Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Video Conferencing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Video Conferencing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Video Conferencing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Video Conferencing Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Video Conferencing Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Video Conferencing Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Video Conferencing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Video Conferencing Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Video Conferencing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 140: Video Conferencing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Video Conferencing Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Video Conferencing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Video Conferencing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Video Conferencing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Video Conferencing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Video Conferencing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Video Conferencing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Video Conferencing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Video Conferencing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Video Conferencing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Video Conferencing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Video Conferencing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Video Conferencing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Video Conferencing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Video Conferencing Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Video Conferencing Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Video Conferencing Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Video Conferencing Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Video Conferencing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Indian Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Video Conferencing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Video Conferencing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Video Conferencing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Video Conferencing Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Video Conferencing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Video Conferencing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 180: Video Conferencing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Video Conferencing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Video Conferencing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Video Conferencing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Video Conferencing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Video Conferencing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Video Conferencing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Video Conferencing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Video Conferencing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Video Conferencing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Video Conferencing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Video Conferencing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Video Conferencing Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Video Conferencing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Video Conferencing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Video Conferencing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Video Conferencing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Video Conferencing Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 202: Latin American Video Conferencing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Video Conferencing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Video Conferencing in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Video Conferencing Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Video Conferencing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 209: Video Conferencing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Video Conferencing Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 212: Video Conferencing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Video Conferencing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Video Conferencing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 215: Video Conferencing Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Video Conferencing Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Video Conferencing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Video Conferencing Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Video Conferencing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Video Conferencing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Video Conferencing Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Video Conferencing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Video Conferencing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Video Conferencing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Video Conferencing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 234: Video Conferencing Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Video Conferencing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 236: Video Conferencing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Video Conferencing Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Video Conferencing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Video Conferencing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Video Conferencing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Video Conferencing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Video Conferencing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Video Conferencing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 245: Video Conferencing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Video Conferencing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Video Conferencing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Video Conferencing Historic Market

by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Video Conferencing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Video Conferencing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: The Middle East Video Conferencing Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: Video Conferencing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Video Conferencing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 254: Video Conferencing Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 255: The Middle East Video Conferencing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Market for Video Conferencing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Video Conferencing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Market for Video Conferencing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 260: Video Conferencing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Video

Conferencing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 263: Iranian Video Conferencing Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 264: Video Conferencing Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 265: Israeli Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 266: Video Conferencing Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Israeli Video Conferencing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 269: Video Conferencing Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Video Conferencing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Israeli Video Conferencing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 272: Video Conferencing Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Video Conferencing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Video Conferencing Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Video Conferencing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: Video Conferencing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171469/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

