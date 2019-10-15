Global Video Conferencing (VCaaS and Huddle Room) Market 2019-2023: Leveraging AR and VR in Video Conferencing & Rising Popularity of WebRTC

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Conferencing Market with Focus on VCaaS and Huddle Room Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Global Video Conferencing Market with Focus on VCaaS and Huddle Room Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the global video conferencing market by value, by deployment type, by meeting room, etc. The report provides a detailed analysis of the VCaaS market by value, by practice, by region, etc., and huddle room market by value, by penetration, by shipments, etc.



Video conferencing is important as it provides an improved way of communicating and interacting with employees, colleagues, customers and students. Video conferencing can be segmented on the basis of deployment type (Cloud-based and On-premise), and meeting room (Huddle Room and Mid-sized and Large Conference Room). Cloud-based video conferencing is also known as video conferencing-as-a-service (VCaaS).

VCaaS technology is delivered from the cloud, and allows multiple participants to meet face-to-face through instant HD video without any major investment in hardware, infrastructure, and network. The use of VCaaS is to conduct meetings, webinars and training.

Huddle room is a small meeting space and conference area, replacing specialized VC gear with low-cost video camera, LCD screen and digital whiteboard hardware. A typical huddle room accommodates up to 4-6 people.

The global video conferencing market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The video conferencing market with focus on VCaaS and huddle room is expected to increase due to rise in the number of mobile workers, integration of huddle room with video, increase in access to high quality internet connection, growing millennials' comfort with VCaaS technology, surging bring your own device (BYOD) trend in organizations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as security issues, use of pirated video conferencing software, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global video conferencing market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global video conferencing market with a focus on VCaaS and huddle room is dominated by a few major market players operating worldwide. The vendors of video conferencing provide conferencing solutions with different features and for different applications. Further, key players of the video conferencing market with a focus on VCaaS and huddle room are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, LogMeIn, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Video conferencing: An Overview

2.1.1 Use of Video Conferencing

2.2 Video conferencing Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Video conferencing Segmentation by Deployment Type

2.2.2 Video conferencing Segmentation by Meeting Room

2.3 VCaaS: An Overview

2.3.1 VCaaS Features

2.3.2 Benefits of VCaaS

2.3.3 VCaaS Product Usage

2.4 Huddle Rooms: An Overview

2.4.1 Benefits of Huddle Rooms

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Video Conferencing Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Video Conferencing Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Video Conferencing Market by Deployment Type [Cloud-based (VCaaS) and On-premise]

3.1.3 Global Video Conferencing Market by Meeting Room (Huddle Room and Mid-sized and Large Conference Room)

3.2 Global Video Conferencing Market: Deployment Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global VCaaS Market by Value

3.2.2 Global VCaaS Market by Practice (Meetings, Webinars and Training)

3.2.3 Global VCaaS Market by Region (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Rest of World)

3.2.4 Global On-Premise Video Conferencing Market by Value

3.3 Global Video Conferencing Market: Meeting Room Analysis

3.3.1 Global Huddle Room Video Conferencing Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Huddle Room Video Conferencing Market by Penetration

3.3.3 Global Huddle Room Video Conferencing Market by Shipments

3.3.4 Global Mid-sized and Large Conference Room Video Conferencing Market by Value

4. VCaaS Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rise in the Number of Mobile Workers

5.1.2 Integration of Huddle Rooms with Video

5.1.3 Increase in Access to High Quality Internet Connection

5.1.4 Growing Millennials' Comfort with VCaaS Technology

5.1.5 Increasing Adoption of IoT (Internet of Things)

5.1.6 Surging Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Trend in Organizations

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Security Issues

5.2.2 Use of Pirated Video Conferencing Software

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Leveraging AR and VR in Video Conferencing

5.3.2 Rising Popularity of WebRTC

5.3.3 Growing Trend towards Open Floor Plans and Open Work Spaces

5.3.4 Increasing Adoption of VCaaS by SMEs

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Video Conferencing Players by Market Share

6.2 Global Video Conferencing Market Players by Services Comparison

6.3 Global VCaaS Market Players by Market Position

6.4 Global VCaaS Market Players by Key Features

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Microsoft Corporation

7.3 LogMeIn, Inc.

7.4 Zoom Video Communications, Inc.



