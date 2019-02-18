Global Video Encoders Industry
Feb 18, 2019, 17:03 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Video Encoders in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments: DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ARRIS Group, Inc.
- ATEME SA
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Elemental Technologies, Inc.
- Harmonic, Inc.
VIDEO ENCODERS MCP-1725 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Changing Consumer Preferences Transform Video Entertainment Industry
Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels Investments into Video Encoders
Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
Hardware Encoders Vs Software Encoders
Pay TV Services to Spur Demand for Video Encoders
DTT and Broadcast Video Encoders Market: Steady Growth on the Horizon
Cable TV Encoders: Digitization Trend Bodes Well for Market Growth
Expanding DTH Subscriber Base to Bolster Demand for DTH Encoders
IPTV Encoders Market: Fastest Growing Category
Challenges Confronting Video Encoding Market
Competitive Landscape
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Digitization Continues to Boost Demand for Video Encoders
Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for Video Encoders Market
Video Compression Industry: Increased Need for Investments to Meet the Growing Consumer Demands
Evolving Encoding Standards to Drive Momentum
HEVC - The Latest Standard Video Encoding Standard
HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in 4K Content
Table 1: Surging Interest in 4K Ultra HD Television to Fuel Adoption of HEVC Codec - Global Shipments (in €˜000 Units) of 4K Ultra HD Television by Geographic Region for 2015 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Prominence of VR & 360 Video Content - HEVC Codec to Find Favor
Bandwidth Requirements Critical for Video Encoding
Telcos Entry into IPTV Boosts Demand for Bit Efficient-Video Encoders
IPTV Services to Race Ahead Over Paid Broadcasting Service Market
Rise in Internet Video Traffic - A Fertile Ground for Video Encoding Market
Soaring Mobile Video Streaming Translates into High-Potential Opportunities
Table 2: Global Mobile Traffic Scenario by Application Type (2016 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Consumption for Browsing, Social Networking, Video and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Smartphones Sales Fuel Mobile Video Consumption
Table 3: World Smartphones Market by Region/ Country (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments (in Thousand) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Multiscreen and OTT Platforms - Unlocking New Opportunities
TV Everywhere - A Growing Market
Predictive Encoding for Optimum Playback Experience
Content-Adaptive Optimization: Creating the Perfect Encoding Process
Global STB Market: Down but Not Out
Shift towards Cloud-based Video Encoding Continues to Gain Momentum
Growing Virtualization in Video Encoders Market
In-House Video Encoding: Enabling Greater Control over Video Workflow
CDN Offering Effective Delivery and Streaming Solutions
Growing Use of Intel Xeon Processor-powered Products in Encoders
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. END-USE APPLICATION OF VIDEO ENCODERS: AN OVERVIEW
DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television)
Cable TV
DTH (Direct-to-Home)/Satellite TV
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
IPTV Rises Above Web-Based Streaming and Cable TV
What Lies Ahead for Telcos in IPTV
Enterprise and Private Networks
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
LiveU Unveils New Range of Rack-Mounted Encoders
Osprey Introduces Talon G1H Encoder
NewTek and Wowza Introduce MediaDS Live Encoding & Distribution Platform
Allegro to Launch Multi-Format Encoder IP
VITEC Launches 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC Hardware-based Encoder
Z3 Technology Rolls Out ZEUSTM DME-10 Compact HEVC Encoder
Evertz Introduces 3482TXE Software Defined Hardware Accelerated Encoder
Telestream Unveils Telestream Cloud
Advantech Rolls Out HEVC Streaming Encoder Module
DVEO Launches Dual Input H.265 HEVC Encoder
Teracue Introduces ENC-400 H.264 Dual Channel Video Encoder and Recorder
Thomson Video Networks Unveils ViBE 4K Encoding Platform
Harmonic Launches ProView„¢ 7100 IRD
DivX Introduces HEVC End-to-End Solution
LiveU Rolls Out LU200
Allegro Showcases Live & File Encoders
BBright to Unveil SLED-4K Real-Time HEVC Encoder
VeriSilicon Launches Hantro H2 HEVC Video Encoder IP
Z3 Technology Launches New Encoder System
Imagine Communications Introduced SelenioFlex„¢
Harmonic Extends Ellipse® 3000 Encoders Range
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Orion Selects ATEME€™s Encoders and Decoders
NovelSat and ATEME Temp Up to Offer NovelSat NS1000 Satellite Modulator to Satellite Broadcasters
Haivision Enters into Distribution Partnership with VITEC Imago
Novra and IDC Merge Operations
Beamr Takes Over Vanguard Video
Harmonic Acquires Thomson Video Networks
DISH HD Asia Selects ViBE®VS7000 HEVC Encoder
Advantech and Ambarella Collaborate for Video Encoding Technology
Ericsson Acquires Envivio
Thomson Video Networks, Dolby Laboratories and STMicroelectronics Enter into Partnership
Amazon Web Services Takes Over Elemental Technologies
ABS Network Inks Agreement with Telairity
Telesur Selects IDC€™s TITAN„¢ Video Contribution Solution
Maxcom Selects XSN to Deploy TITAN solution
New York Racing Selects ATEME
Ecuavisa Selects Kyrion Encoders for HD Digital Terrestrial Service Launch
Ward Selects Kyrion CM5000
Rovi to Divest MainConcept and DivX
Kansai TV Selects Video Processing Solution of Elemental
Arqiva Selects ViBE„¢ EM4000 Encoder of Thomson Video
Fujitsu and Videon Central Collaborate to Launch a Novel Semi -Custom Encoder Module
Harris Broadcast Takes Over Imagine Communications
KALRAY and Digigram Joins Forces to Develop Real-Time HEVC Video Codec
Aldea Solutions Selects HVE9230 of NTT Electronics for 2014 FIFA World Cup
ObjectVideo Inks License Agreement with March Networks®
Elemental Technologies Merges Video Processing Platform with Adobe® Primetime
Vanguard Video and Barco Silex Partner to Develop H.265/HEVC Encoder Solutions
Vanguard Video Inks License Agreement with Microsoft Azure Media
Brightcove Licenses DivX High-Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC)
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ARRIS Group, Inc. (USA)
ATEME SA (France)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Elemental Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
Imagine Communications (USA)
International Datacasting Corporation (Canada)
MainConcept GmbH (Germany)
Telairity, Inc. (USA)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
Telestream, LLC (USA)
VBrick Systems, Inc. (USA)
VITEC (France)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Historic Review for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders Application in DTT by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Video Encoders Application in DTT by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders Application in DTT by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders Application in Cable TV by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Video Encoders Application in Cable TV by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders Application in Cable TV by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders Application in DTH by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Video Encoders Application in DTH by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders Application in DTH by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders Application in IPTV by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Video Encoders Application in IPTV by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders Application in IPTV by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IP Media Streaming Platform
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IP Media Streaming Platform by Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for IP Media Streaming Platform by Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for IP Media Streaming Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mobile Media Streaming Platform
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Media Streaming Platform by Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Mobile Media Streaming Platform by Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Media Streaming Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Changing Trends in Video Entertainment Market Affects Market Growth
Technological Developments to Improve Services
Pay TV Market: An Overview
Table 26: US Pay TV Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Subscriptions for Cable TV, Satellite TV and IPTV (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Introductions/Innovations
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: US Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: US 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Developments
International Datacasting Corporation - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Canadian Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Japanese Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 36: European TV Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Households by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European Historic Review for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Innovations/Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: French Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: French 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Developments
Mainconcept GmbH - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: German Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: German 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 49: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Italian Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: UK Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: UK 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 55: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Spanish Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Penetration of Pay TV Services
Table 58: Russian Pay TV Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Subscribers for Cable TV, IPTV and Satellite TV (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Russian Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Innovation/Introduction
Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson (Sweden) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
IPTV & Satellite TV Markets: Positive Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Digitization Efforts Gain Momentum
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Chinese Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Digitalization of Cable TV in India
DTH Market - A Hot Destination
DTT: Yet to Gain Ground
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Indian Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. SOUTH KOREA
Market Analysis
Table 77: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: South Korean Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 83: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Latin American Historic Review for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Brazilian Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. MEXICO
Market Analysis
Table 92: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Mexican Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Video Encoders by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DTT, Cable TV, DTH, and IPTV Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 82) The United States (41) Canada (8) Japan (4) Europe (19) - France (4) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (2)
