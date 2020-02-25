Global Video Encoders Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Video Encoders market worldwide is projected to grow by US$621.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Cable TV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$999.4 Million by the year 2025, Cable TV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cable TV will reach a market size of US$50.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$175.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Changing Consumer Preferences Transform Video Entertainment

Industry

Recent Market Activity

Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels

Investments into Video Encoders

Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

Hardware Encoders Vs Software Encoders

Pay TV Services to Spur Demand for Video Encoders

DTT and Broadcast Video Encoders Market: Steady Growth on the

Horizon

Cable TV Encoders: Digitization Trend Bodes Well for Market Growth

Expanding DTH Subscriber Base to Bolster Demand for DTH Encoders

IPTV Encoders Market: Fastest Growing Category

Challenges Confronting Video Encoding Market

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Video Encoders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ARRIS Group, Inc. (USA)

ATEME SA (France)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Elemental Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Harmonic, Inc. (USA)

Imagine Communications (USA)

International Datacasting Corporation (Canada)

MainConcept GmbH (Germany)

Telairity, Inc. (USA)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Telestream, LLC (USA)

VBrick Systems, Inc. (USA)

VITEC (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Digitization Continues to Boost Demand for Video Encoders

Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for Video

Encoders Market

Video Compression Industry: Increased Need for Investments to

Meet the Growing Consumer Demands

Evolving Encoding Standards to Drive Momentum

HEVC - The Latest Standard Video Encoding Standard

HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in

4K Content

Rising Prominence of VR & 360 Video Content - HEVC Codec to

Find Favor

Bandwidth Requirements Critical for Video Encoding

Telcos Entry into IPTV Boosts Demand for Bit Efficient-Video

Encoders

IPTV Services to Race Ahead Over Paid Broadcasting Service Market

Rise in Internet Video Traffic - A Fertile Ground for Video

Encoding Market

Soaring Mobile Video Streaming Translates into High-Potential

Opportunities

Rising Smartphones Sales Fuel Mobile Video Consumption

Multiscreen and OTT Platforms - Unlocking New Opportunities

TV Everywhere - A Growing Market

Predictive Encoding for Optimum Playback Experience

Content-Adaptive Optimization: Creating the Perfect Encoding

Process

Global STB Market: Down but Not Out

Shift towards Cloud-based Video Encoding Continues to Gain

Momentum

Growing Virtualization in Video Encoders Market

In-House Video Encoding: Enabling Greater Control over Video

Workflow

CDN Offering Effective Delivery and Streaming Solutions

Growing Use of Intel Xeon Processor-powered Products in Encoders





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Video Encoders Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Video Encoders Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Video Encoders Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cable TV (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Cable TV (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Cable TV (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: DTH (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: DTH (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: DTH (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: DTT (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: DTT (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: DTT (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: IPTV (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: IPTV (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: IPTV (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Video Encoders Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Video Encoders Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Video Encoders Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 18: Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Video Encoders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Video Encoders Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 21: Canadian Video Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Video

Encoders in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Japanese Video Encoders Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Video Encoders Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Video Encoders in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Video Encoders Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Video Encoders Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Video Encoders Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Video Encoders Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Video Encoders Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Video Encoders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: Video Encoders Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Video Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Video Encoders Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Video Encoders Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Video Encoders Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Video Encoders Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Video Encoders Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Video Encoders Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Video Encoders in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Video Encoders Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Video Encoders in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Video Encoders Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Video Encoders Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Video Encoders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Video Encoders Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Spanish Video Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Video Encoders Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Video Encoders Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Video Encoders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Video Encoders Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Video Encoders Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Video Encoders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Video Encoders Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Video Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Video Encoders Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Video Encoders Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Video Encoders Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Video Encoders Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Video Encoders Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Video Encoders Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Video Encoders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Video Encoders Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 66: Indian Video Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Video Encoders Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Video Encoders Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Video Encoders Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Video Encoders in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video Encoders Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Video Encoders Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Video Encoders Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 74: Video Encoders Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Video Encoders Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Video Encoders in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Video Encoders Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Video Encoders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Video Encoders Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Video Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Video Encoders Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Video Encoders Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Video Encoders Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Video Encoders Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Video Encoders Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Video Encoders Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Video Encoders Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Video Encoders Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Video Encoders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Video Encoders Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Video Encoders Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Video Encoders Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Video Encoders Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Video

Encoders in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Iranian Video Encoders Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Video Encoders Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Video Encoders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Video Encoders Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Video Encoders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Video Encoders in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Video Encoders Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Video Encoders Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Video Encoders Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Video Encoders Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Video Encoders Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Video Encoders Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Video Encoders Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Video Encoders Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Video Encoders Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 114: Video Encoders Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 80

