Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Twitch, YouTube Live, Facebook Live have Gained Popularity During the Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market - Analysis By Streaming Type (On Demand, Live), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 15.9 billion in the year 2020.

The reasons contributing to the growth of the market are rapid digitalisation, increasing use of mobiles and tablets, and the growing popularity of online video streaming.

Further, the growing acceptance of smartphones in combination with an extensive range of high-speed internet technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LTE has substantially led to the increasing use of video streaming. Also, the growing demand for devices that can support digital media is helping consumers to access media content anywhere across the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an unprecedented number of people all over the world to change their workplace from office to home and become accustomed to new routines in their daily lives. As new digital behaviours are forming, the critical role of communications service providers to support a functioning society with flawless digital communication capabilities in times of crisis has become apparent.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and the growing demand for on-demand video streaming.

Rising technological advancements such as the implementation of blockchain technology in video streaming and the use of artificial intelligence to improve video quality are expected to boost the demand for the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions for increasing the reach of video content is directly influencing the growth. This trend is observed in numerous parts of the North American and Asia Pacific regions.

Individuals across the globe are using various live streaming platforms to get recent updates on the status of COVID-19, stay entertained, play games, and socialize. The rise in the consumption of digital content from various sources, including mobile apps, TV streaming, gaming, has been observed in China and Italy during the outbreak.

Thus, different live streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, amongst others, have gained increasing popularity in the outbreak.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the market by Streaming Type (On Demand, Live).

The report analyses the market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services).

The report analyses the market by End User (Enterprise, Consumer).

The market has been analysed By Region ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil . Germany , France , U.K, China , Japan , India ).

, , , . , , U.K, , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Streaming Type, Component, End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Haivison Systems Inc., IBM, Wowza Media Systems, Plantronics Inc, Brightcove Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Nvidia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SeaChange International.

The report presents the analysis of the market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Target Audience

Video Streaming Infrastructure Vendors

OTT Platforms

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Countries Covered

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Japan

Mexico

U.K

United States

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Product Overview

4. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

5. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Streaming Type (Value)

6. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Component (Value)

7. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

8. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Regional Analysis

9. Americas Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

10. Europe Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

12. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Dynamics

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Brightcove Inc.

Haivison Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM

Nvidia Corporation

Plantronics Inc

SeaChange International

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Wowza Media Systems

ZTE Corporation

