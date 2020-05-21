Global Video Streaming Market Report 2020-2027, Featuring Akamai Technologies, Netflix, Tencent, iflix and Rakuten Viki

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Streaming Type, by Solution, by Platform, by Service, by Revenue Model, by Deployment Type, by User, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 184.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.4% from 2020 to 2027. Rising technological advancements such as the implementation of block-chain technology in video streaming and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve content quality are expected to boost market demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing adoption of cloud-based streaming solutions to increase the reach is directly influencing market growth. This trend is observed in numerous parts of North America and Asia Pacific.Factors behind the growth of these regional markets include rapid digitalization, increasing use of mobiles and tablets, and growing popularity of online viewing.



Globally, the rising demand for on-demand video and extensive growth of online video are key drivers of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity acts as an advantage for the market. The growing acceptance of smartphones in combination with an extensive range of high-speed internet technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LTE has substantially led to the trend of online broadcasts. In addition, the growing demand for devices that can support digital media is helping consumers' access media content anywhere in the world.



Key findings from the report suggest:

Increasing usage of videos in corporate training and in the education sector are anticipated to drive the market

The over-the-top (OTT) segment held the largest revenue share and is also expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, majorly due to increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and on-demand video streaming

Key players in the video streaming market include Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Kaltura, Inc., Netflix, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video), Wowza Media Systems, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, and Hulu.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Video Streaming Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Video Streaming - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.6 Video Streaming Market - Key Company Analysis, 2019

3.7 Video Streaming - PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 Video Streaming: Streaming Type Outlook

4.1 Video Streaming Market Share by Streaming Type, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Live Video Streaming

4.3 Non-Linear Video Streaming



Chapter 5 Video Streaming: Solution Outlook

5.1 Video Streaming Market Share by Solution, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Internet Protocol TV

5.3 Over-the-Top (OTT)

5.4 Pay-TV



Chapter 6 Video Streaming: Platform Outlook

6.1 Video Streaming Market Share by Platform, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1 Gaming Consoles

6.1.2 Laptops & Desktops

6.1.3 Smartphones & Tablets

6.1.4 Smart TV



Chapter 7 Video Streaming: Service Outlook

7.1 Video Streaming Market Share by Service, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Consulting

7.3 Managed Services

7.4 Training & Support



Chapter 8 Video Streaming: Revenue Model Outlook

8.1 Video Streaming Market Share by Revenue Model, 2019 & 2027

8.2 Advertising

8.3 Rental

8.4 Subscription



Chapter 9 Video Streaming: Deployment Type Outlook

9.1 Video Streaming Market Share by Deployment Type, 2019 & 2027

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



Chapter 10 Video Streaming: User Outlook

10.1 Video Streaming Market Share by User, 2019 & 2027

10.2 Enterprise Video Streaming

10.3 Consumer Video Streaming



Chapter 11 Video streaming: Regional Outlook

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 South America

11.5 MEA



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape



Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

icrosoft Corporation

Netflix

Tencent

iQIYI, Inc.

Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Hotstar)

iflix

HOOQ

Rakuten Viki

