Global Videoconferencing Industry 2020: COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Videoconferencing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Videoconferencing market accounted for $3.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing high-speed communication infrastructure, high demand for improved productivity among enterprises and rising adoption of video conferencing solutions by MNCs to support global operations are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high acquisition along with integration costs, data security and privacy concerns are hampering the market growth.



Based on the component, the service segment is having a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these services have empowered small-scale and medium-scale corporations to rapidly increase their geographical operations by starting a centralized communication platform with better capabilities for qualify interaction between teams located in various places across cities and countries.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to strong presence of business and knowledge process outsourcing companies and the increasing number of technology and service-based start-ups in India and China.



Some of the key players profiled in the Videoconferencing Market include West Corporation, Vidyo, Inc., Polycom Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., Array Telepresence Inc. and Adobe Systems Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Enterprises Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.3 Large Enterprises



6 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Telepresence

6.3 Service-based

6.4 Integrated

6.5 Desktop



7 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Projector

7.2.2 Perpheral Devices

7.2.3 Multipoint Control Unit (MCU)

7.2.4 Microphone & Headphone

7.2.5 Codecs

7.2.6 Camera

7.3 Software

7.3.1 On-premise

7.3.2 Cloud

7.4 Service

7.4.1 Hosted Service

7.4.2 Managed service

7.4.3 Professional service



8 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Room

8.3 Middle Rooms

8.4 Large Rooms

8.5 Huddle Rooms



9 Global Videoconferencing Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Travel and Hospitality

9.3 Telecom and IT (Information Technology)

9.4 Sports

9.5 Public Sector and Utilities

9.6 Oil & Gas

9.7 Media & Entertainment

9.8 Manufacturing

9.9 Healthcare

9.10 Government

9.11 Education

9.12 Corporate

9.13 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.14 Banking, Financial Service and Insurance

9.15 Aerospace and Defence

9.16 Advertising and Marketing

9.17 Residential

9.18 Enterprise



10 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 West Corporation

12.2 Vidyo Inc.

12.3 Polycom Inc.

12.4 Microsoft Corporation

12.5 Logitech International S.A.

12.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.8 Avaya Inc.

12.9 Array Telepresence Inc.

12.10 Adobe Systems Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfelz7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

