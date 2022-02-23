Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Celanese, China Petrochemical and Solventis Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the vinyl acetate monomer market and it is poised to grow by $2.02 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The report on the vinyl acetate monomer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising residential and commercial infrastructure activities and growing packaging industries across the globe.



The vinyl acetate monomer market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The vinyl acetate monomer market is segmented as below:

By Type

PVA

PVOH

EVA

EVOH

others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing use of shale gas as one of the prime reasons driving the vinyl acetate monomer market growth during the next few years.



The report on vinyl acetate monomer market covers the following areas:

Vinyl acetate monomer market sizing

Vinyl acetate monomer market forecast

Vinyl acetate monomer market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vinyl acetate monomer market vendors that include Celanese Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kuraray Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Saudi International Petrochemical Co., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the vinyl acetate monomer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

PVA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

PVOH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

EVA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

EVOH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Celanese Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Dow Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Saudi International Petrochemical Co.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Solventis Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

10. Appendix

