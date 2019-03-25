Global Vinyl Acetate (VAM) Market Outlook and Forecasts to 2023
Mar 25, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Acetate (VAM): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world vinyl acetate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for vinyl acetate.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of vinyl acetate
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing vinyl acetate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on vinyl acetate manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of vinyl acetate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Vinyl acetate market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: VINYL ACETATE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. VINYL ACETATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. VINYL ACETATE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World vinyl acetate capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World vinyl acetate production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Vinyl acetate consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Vinyl acetate global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Vinyl acetate prices in the world market
4. VINYL ACETATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Vinyl acetate European market analysis
- Germany
- Lithuania
- Russia
- Spain
- Ukraine
- UK
4.2. Vinyl acetate Asia Pacific market analysis
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
4.3. Vinyl acetate North American market analysis
- USA
4.4. Vinyl acetate Latin American market analysis
- Brazil
4.5. Vinyl acetate Middle East market analysis
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
5. VINYL ACETATE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Vinyl acetate capacity and production forecast up to 2023
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Vinyl acetate consumption forecast up to 2023
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Vinyl acetate market prices forecast up to 2023
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE VINYL ACETATE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. VINYL ACETATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. VINYL ACETATE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
