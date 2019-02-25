Global Vinylbenzyl Chloride (CAS 57458-41-0) Markets 2019 - Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Prices & End-Use Sectors

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinylbenzyl Chloride (CAS 57458-41-0) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of vinylbenzyl chloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on vinylbenzyl chloride end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.



The forth chapter deals with vinylbenzyl chloride market trends review, distinguish vinylbenzyl chloride manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes vinylbenzyl chloride prices data. The last chapter analyses vinylbenzyl chloride downstream markets.



The vinylbenzyl chloride global market Report 2019 key points:

Vinylbenzyl chloride description, its application areas and related patterns

Vinylbenzyl chloride market situation

Vinylbenzyl chloride manufacturers and distributors

Vinylbenzyl chloride prices (by region and provided by market players)

Vinylbenzyl chloride end-uses breakdown

Vinylbenzyl chloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. VINYLBENZYL CHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. VINYLBENZYL CHLORIDE APPLICATION



3. VINYLBENZYL CHLORIDE PATENTS



4. VINYLBENZYL CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE

4.1. General vinylbenzyl chloride market situation, trends

4.2. Manufacturers of vinylbenzyl chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

4.3. Suppliers of vinylbenzyl chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

4.4. Vinylbenzyl chloride market forecast



5. VINYLBENZYL CHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America



6. VINYLBENZYL CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tnxxr3/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

