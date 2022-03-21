Global Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media Market to 2035 - by Type of Cell Culture, Type of Media, Scale of Operation, Type of End-user and Key Geographical Regions

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media Market Distribution by Type of Cell Culture, Type of Media, Scale of Operation, Type of End-User, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential of the viral vaccine cell culture market, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

Over the past few years, a number of advanced vaccines targeting a myriad of disease indications have received approval from various regulatory authorities. Post the onset of COVID-19, there has been a surge in the demand for viral vaccines. In fact, it is estimated that more than 4.5 billion people, across the globe, have received at least a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In other words, around 60% of the global population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, as the global population continues to rise, the demand for such vaccines is likely to be there in the foreseen future as well. Taking into consideration the prevalent trends, the global vaccines market is anticipated to be worth around USD 100 billion in 2025. Amidst the recent initiatives in this context, several viral vaccine media developers have established various partnerships for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of viral vaccines.



Vaccine manufacturing is a highly regulated and challenging process; specifically, the production of viral components or whole viruses further adds to the complexity. Additionally, it is paramount for vaccine cultures to be devoid of any contamination and be highly effective. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, pharma and biotech companies are gradually adopting viral vaccine cell culture media for vaccines manufacturing.

The recent surge in vaccine demand amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has served to facilitate a strong case for organizations to opt such media for the development and manufacturing of large quantities of vaccines. In fact, players engaged in this domain have shifted their focus towards serum free and animal component free media to carry out vaccine manufacturing owing to the various benefits offered by these media formulations, including low contamination rate. Given that the demand for viral vaccine is indubitably rising, the corresponding opportunity for viral vaccine cell culture media is expected to witness steady growth, over the next decade.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media, along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters. Further, it highlights a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of over 80 viral vaccine cell culture media, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of vaccine (protein subunit, viral vector, whole virus), type of cell culture (adherent and suspension), type of cell culture media (serum free, animal component free, protein free), purpose of media (Vero cell lines, human embryonic kidney (HEK) cell lines, Madin-Darby canine kidney (MDCK) cell lines, baby hamster kidney (BHK) cell lines, Madin-Darby bovine kidney (MDBK) cell lines, other cell lines), media formulation (liquid and powder), and application area (research use and manufacturing).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, key executives, financial details / information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the recent developments and initiatives within the viral vaccine cell culture media industry, highlighting information on several partnerships and collaborations and expansion initiatives that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2015-2021.

An in-depth analysis of more than 130 vaccine developers and 50 vaccine contract manufacturers that are likely to partner with viral vaccine cell culture media providers. These players have been shortlisted based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (which takes into account a company's size and its experience in this field), pipeline strength and maturity (based on the number of pipeline drugs and affiliated stage of development) and availability of other vaccine development and manufacturing related capabilities.

An in-depth product competitiveness analysis of viral vaccine cell culture media based on supplier power (in terms of expertise of the developer) and key product-related specifications (such as type of media, purpose of media, application area, type of vaccine, media formulation).

An elaborative brand positioning analysis of the leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of year of establishment and company size), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands across viral vaccine cell culture media.

Insightful patent analysis presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered over 3400 patents that have been filed / granted for viral vaccine cell culture media, between 2015 and 2021 (till November), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

An informed estimate of the annual demand for viral vaccine cell culture media (in terms of volume of media required for total number of cells), based on key geographical regions.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media?

Which type of cell culture is most commonly offered by viral vaccine cell culture media developers?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the relative competitiveness of different viral vaccine cell culture media?

Who are the most likely partners for vaccine cell culture media developers?

What are the key challenges currently faced by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the anticipated future trends related to viral vaccine cell culture media developers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Vaccine

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture Media

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture and Media

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Cell Line

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture Media and Type of Cell Line

4.2.7. Analysis by Media Formulation

4.2.8. Analysis by Application Area

4.3. Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media Developers: Market Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.4. Analysis by Number of Products



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Players based in North America

5.2.1. Creative Biolabs

5.2.1.1. Company Overview

5.2.1.2. Financial Information

5.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

5.2.1.4. Future Outlook

5.2.2. Jianshun Biosciences

5.2.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2.2. Financial Information

5.2.2.3. Product Portfolio

5.2.2.4. Future Outlook

5.2.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.2.3.1. Company Overview

5.2.3.2. Financial Information

5.2.3.3. Product Portfolio

5.2.3.4. Future Outlook

5.3. Players based in Europe

5.3.1. Merck

5.3.1.1. Company Overview

5.3.1.2. Financial Information

5.3.1.3. Product Portfolio

5.3.1.4. Future Outlook

5.3.2. Sartorius

5.3.2.1. Company Overview

5.3.2.2. Financial Information

5.3.2.3. Product Portfolio

5.3.2.4. Future Outlook

5.3.3. Xell

5.3.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.3.2. Financial Information

5.3.3.3. Product Portfolio

5.3.3.4. Future Outlook

5.4. Players based in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. ATZ labs

5.4.1.1. Company Overview

5.4.1.2. Financial Information

5.4.1.3. Product Portfolio

5.4.1.4. Future Outlook

5.4.2. OPM Biosciences

5.4.2.1. Company Overview

5.4.2.2. Financial Information

5.4.2.3. Product Portfolio

5.4.2.4. Future Outlook



6. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND INITIATIVES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Partnership Models

6.3. Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

6.3.2.1. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

6.3.2.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Company Size

6.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.4. Regional Analysis

6.3.4.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

6.3.5. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Merger / Acquisition

6.3.6. Analysis by Type of Acquisition

6.3.7. Analysis by Key Value Drivers

6.3.8. Analysis by Year of Acquisition and Key Value Drivers

6.4. Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media: Recent Expansions



7. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media Developers

7.3.1. Likely Partner Opportunities in Preventive Vaccine Developers

7.3.2. Likely Partner Opportunities in Therapeutic Vaccine Developers

7.3.3. Likely Partner Opportunities in Vaccine Contract Manufacturers



8. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters

8.4. Product Competitiveness: Adherent Cell Culture Media

8.5. Product Competitiveness: Suspension Cell Culture Media



9. BRAND POSITIONING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Parameters and Methodology

9.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Cytiva

9.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals

9.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Lonza

9.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: Merck

9.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: Sartorius

9.8. Brand Positioning Matrix: Thermo Fisher Scientific



10. PATENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media: Patent Analysis

10.3.1. Analysis by Type of Patent

10.3.2. Analysis by Publication Year

10.3.3. Analysis by Granted Patents

10.3.4. Year-wise Trend of Filed Patent Applications

10.3.5. Analysis by Issuing Authority

10.3.6. Analysis by Patent Focus

10.3.7. Analysis by Patent Age

10.3.8. Analysis by CPC Symbols

10.3.9. Analysis by Type of Applicant

10.3.10. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

10.4. Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

10.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

10.4.2. Analysis by Geography

10.5. Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media: Patent Valuation Analysis



11. DEMAND ANALYSIS



12. MARKET FORECAST



13. CONCLUSION



14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT(S)



15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



