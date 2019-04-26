Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Markets Report 2019:The Market Accounted for $227.63 Million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $1013 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vector Manufacturing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing market accounted for $227.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1013 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of target diseases and disorders, a rising number of clinical studies and availability of funding for gene therapy development, and potential applications in novel drug delivery approaches are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, the excessive cost of gene therapies and possible mutagenesis impede the market.

Viral Vector Manufacturing comprises the generation of these vectors, which then have to be purified in order to meet the quality attributes required for further use as gene delivery systems. Viral or non-viral vector methods are used the inefficient transfer of the therapeutic gene into the target cells. Viral vectors used in gene therapy include adenovirus, lentivirus, retrovirus, and adeno-associated viral (AAV). Non-viral vectors generally depend on delivery of plasmid DNA.

On the basis of application, Gene Therapy segment holds the significant growth during the forecast period due to the availability of effective viral vector gene therapies for rare diseases & cancers, ongoing research activities on viral vector gene therapies.

Based on geography, North America holds the major market share during the forecast period owing to rise in research activities, a large number of regenerative medicine companies, increase in the prevalence of target diseases and availability of funds.

Some of the key players profiled in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market include Spark Therapeutics, Uniqure, Kaneka Eurogentec, Regenxbio, Finvector Vision Therapies, Novasep, Massbiologics, Merck KGaA, Cobra Biologics, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Lonza, Brammer Bio, Oxford Biomedica and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adenoviral Vectors

5.3 Retroviral Vectors

5.3.1 Gamma-Retroviral Vectors

5.3.2 Lentiviral Vectors

5.4 Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors

5.5 Pox Virus

5.6 Cytomegalovirus

5.7 Other Types

5.7.1 Herpes Simplex Virus Vectors



6 Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, By Disease

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Human Disease

6.2.1 Infectious Diseases

6.2.1.1 Influenza

6.2.1.2 Malaria

6.2.1.3 Hepatitis

6.2.2 Genetic Disorders

6.2.2.1 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

6.2.2.2 Tuberculosis

6.2.3 Cancer

6.2.4 Other Human Diseases

6.3 Veterinary Disease

6.3.1 Avian Influenza

6.3.2 Marek's Disease

6.3.3 Infectious Bronchitis

6.3.4 Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) Disease

6.3.5 Other Veterinary Diseases

6.3.5.1 Rabies

6.3.5.2 Fibromuscular Dysplasia (FMD)

6.3.5.3 Swine Influenza

6.3.5.4 Equine Influenza

6.3.5.5 Newcastle Disease



7 Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vaccinology

7.2.1 Multivalent Vaccines

7.2.2 Multipathogen Vaccines

7.3 Gene Therapy



8 Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Institutes

8.3 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.4 Other End Users



9 Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Spark Therapeutics

11.2 Uniqure

11.3 Kaneka Eurogentec

11.4 Regenxbio

11.5 Finvector Vision Therapies

11.6 Novasep

11.7 Massbiologics

11.8 Merck KGaA

11.9 Cobra Biologics

11.10 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11.11 Lonza

11.12 Brammer Bio

11.13 Oxford Biomedica

11.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



