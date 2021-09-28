Global Virtual Classroom Market 2021-2027: Continuous Improvement in VR/AR is Expected to Bolster Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premises), By User Type (Academic Institutions, Corporates, Government), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global virtual classroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period.

The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the application of connected devices in virtual classrooms. Additionally, growing requirement for personalized learning experiences is further estimated to boost the growth of virtual classroom market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in VR/AR technologies is further expected to bolster the market growth through 2026.

The hardware segment is further fragmented into interactive whiteboards, mobile computing devices, virtual reality devices, interactive displays and projectors, security and video cameras and others.

Out of which, the mobile computing devices segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2020 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the virtual classroom market during the forecast period as well.

This growth can be accredited to the implementation of smart devices for delivering education, because of surging expectation for mobility as well as flexible learning, which is allowing the students and employees to access all educational material and administration work without ensuring physical presence.

The school staff along with students can use their mobile devices with the help of BYOD, which would engage the learners, enhance staff productivity, thereby expanding collaboration. For instance, tablets and mobile devices are used by the educational institutions in order to save schools' cost by combining books, calculators, and word processors into one handy device.

Competitive Landscape

The companies operating in virtual classroom market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market.

Major players operating in the global virtual classroom market include

Google Inc

Educational Technology Solutions

Microsoft Corp

IBM Corp

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dell Inc

Oracle Corp

HTC Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sony Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Barco NV

LG Electronics Inc

Edvance

Electa Communication

Braincerts

Skyprep

Impero Software

Sandvik Hyperion

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Component:

Solutions

Content Management

Device Management

Unified Communications and Collaboration

Security

Analytics and Data Visualization

Hardware

Interactive Whiteboards

Mobile Computing Devices

Virtual Reality Devices

Interactive Displays and Projectors

Security and Video Cameras

Others

Service

Professional Services

Training and Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Virtual Classroom Market, By User Type:

Academic Institutions

Corporates

Government

Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9mt3j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

