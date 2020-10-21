Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 46.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45.1% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 48.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800064/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $661 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.1% CAGR



The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$661 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41.2% and 39.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Affirmed Networks

Athonet Srl

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Core Network Dynamics

Ericsson AB

ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telrad Networks Ltd.

ZTE Corporation









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800064/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: On Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: On Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Telecom Providers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Telecom Providers (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Enterprises (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: Enterprises (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Voice over LTE (VoLTE),

and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Voice over LTE (VoLTE),

and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)

(Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)

(Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020

VS 2027



Table 19: Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Mobile Private Networks (MPNs) and Mobile Virtual

Network Operators (MVNOs) (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Mobile Private Networks (MPNs) and Mobile Virtual

Network Operators (MVNOs) (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in US$

Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 26: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 28: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 30: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 33: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 34: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 36: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 39: Japanese Market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core

(vEPC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Japanese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Virtual

Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 42: Japanese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual

Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual

Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 46: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 47: Chinese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Chinese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Chinese Demand for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Chinese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Chinese Demand for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Chinese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 56: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 58: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 60: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 62: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 64: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 65: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in France

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 66: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 68: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 70: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and

2027



Table 71: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 72: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: German Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 76: German Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 81: Italian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 82: Italian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 83: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 84: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Italian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Italian Demand for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Italian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 89: United Kingdom Market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core

(vEPC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 90: United Kingdom Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Virtual

Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS

2027



Table 93: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 94: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 96: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2020-2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 100: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020

and 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 102: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 105: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020 VS

2027



Table 109: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020

and 2027



Table 111: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 113: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 114: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2020 and 2027



Table 115: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Analysis

in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 118: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 120: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 37

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800064/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

