Global Virtual Knowledgebase and Novel Coronavirus Expert Network to Support Cancer Community

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, GRYT Health, ("grit") creator of the Global Virtual Cancer Conference and the GRYT Health Cancer Platform, has partnered with the American Association of Precision Medicine (AAPM), a non-profit organization focused on accelerating precision medicine and transforming patient health, to bring timely ongoing updates, expertise, resources and connection to those dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

"Cancer patients currently are at a five-fold increased risk of mortality from COVID-19," said Dr. Prasun J. Mishra, president and chief executive officer of AAPM and chair of the A APM C oronavirus T askforce (ACT), which brings together global clinical, scientific and technological leaders to discover and disseminate strategies for COVID-19 specific prevention, diagnostics, therapeutics and solutions. "To date, there are no official recommendations in terms of ongoing oncology treatments with COVID-19 in mind and cancer patients are struggling with the reality of undergoing lifesaving treatments that could potentially compromise their immune system, making them more susceptible to the widespread pandemic."

To connect cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and the general public to real-time information and experts to help inform decision making, GRYT Health and AAPM have developed a suite of resources on grythealth.com/coronavirus.

"Especially at a time when clear, actionable information is unavailable for those dealing with cancer and the coronavirus simultaneously, our community-based approach will provide targeted, timely resources where it is needed most – to cancer patients and their caregivers wondering how the virus affects their disease and treatment," said Dave Fuehrer, chief executive officer of GRYT Health and two-time cancer survivor.

The web portal will provide access to experts shaping public policy, diagnostics and patient experience highlights, as well as weekly live programming to discuss the latest research and targeted updates to the cancer community in an interactive format. As programs are offered virtually, users can be anywhere in the world, aligning with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation of social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Cancer patients and their families already undergo significant anxiety and mental stress having to deal with difficulties in diagnosis, access to care, treatments and lifestyle changes," said Fuehrer. "Trying to figure out what precautions they need to take in regard to COVID-19 only exacerbates the patient burden. We are proud to offer resources to our community that will not only inform them, but offer a way to get questions answered and provide connectivity through our global virtual cancer community in a time of mandated isolation."

In addition to the resources available on grythealth.com/coronavirus, users have the ability to connect with their peers in a variety of chatrooms on the GRYT Health platform, available at grythealth.com or on the free GRYT Health app, to find support and connections through others who are undergoing similar experiences. The platform also offers access to free 24/7 support through the mental-health tool, Vivibot, which is clinically proven to decrease anxiety and increase resiliency.

The series of free, live, virtual programming kicks-off with a COVID-19 patient and a physician treating those with COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at noon EST / 11:00 am CST / 9:00 am PST, followed by:

COVID-19 Leaders Forum, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at noon EST / 11:00 am CST / 9:00 am PST

at / / COVID-19 Global Forum, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at noon EST / 11:00 am CST / 9:00 am PST

at / / COVID-19 Global Summit (CGS), Saturday, April 18, 2020 , 10:30 am to 2:30 am EST / 9:30 am to 1:30 pm CST / 8:30 am to 5:30 pm PST

, / / Authenticity: Cancer and Your Mental Health Summit, Saturday, April 25, 2020 , 10:00 am to 4:30 pm EST / 9:00 am to 3:30 pm CST / 7:00 am to 1:30 pm PST

All programs will be recorded and also available on demand. Users can register for these free programs by visiting grythealth.com/coronavirus, where they can also connect with our cancer community at any time and receive support. Additionally, users can sign up to receive ongoing updates regarding the latest COVID-19 news impacting their journeys.

About GRYT Health

GRYT ("grit") Health is a digital health company moving healthcare forward. Through our global oncology platform and work with the top healthcare organizations, we help advance the treatment, care and experience of those affected by cancer. We do this through research, marketing and clinical trial services that put people and caregivers first, integrating the patient experience – from early stage treatments through long-term survivorship – to ultimately improve health outcomes.

The GRYT Health platform is a free resource that connects the cancer community to others with shared experiences and to information relevant to their journeys. With more than one million interactions in all 50 states and across 100 countries, the GRYT Health platform is evidence-based to increase resiliency, while decreasing anxiety and depression. GRYT Health was created by cancer survivors for those faced with a cancer diagnosis and their caregivers because they believe everyone's experience matters. To join us in this movement, visit www.grythealth.com.

About American Association for Precision Medicine

AAPM (http://www.aapm.health/) is a non-profit organization catalyzing healthcare transformation by fostering breakthrough innovation in prevention, early detection, treatment and care. AAPM is on a mission to accelerate the field of precision medicine through research, education, communication, and collaboration to foster new medical breakthroughs. Through its programs and services, AAPM accelerates dissemination of new research findings among scientists and others dedicated to finding the right drugs, for the right patients, at the right dose, through the right route and at the right time. AAPM promotes science education and training to facilitate 'precision medical care,' based on an individual's genomic, environment, and lifestyle differences enabling more precise methods to prevent and treat diseases. AAPM also facilitates a dialogue between the 4-P' of precision medicine: patients, providers, public health planners (government) and payers to work together to achieve the goal of delivering improved outcomes at reduced costs.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAPM rapidly launched A APM C oronavirus T askforce (ACT) in January 2020. ACT brings together a worldwide network of experts spanning clinical, scientific, technical and advocacy backgrounds. The taskforce is focused on discovering and disseminating strategies for COVID-19 specific prevention, diagnostics, therapeutics, artificial Intelligence-driven solutions, funding opportunities and other patient-centric prevention techniques.

