Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) Market 2019-2024 - Opportunities in Increased Security Using VMI & Availability of A Large Number of Android Apps

The "Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market by Component (Platforms & Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Government), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global VMI Market is Expected to Grow from USD 113 Million in 2019 to USD 173 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.9% During the Forecast Period.

Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) is a mobile-centric technology that runs mobile applications on a mobile OS/VM located on a remote server in a data center or cloud. The major benefits offered by VMI are the zero data footprints on endpoints, enhanced enterprise data security, prevention of data loss/leakage caused by physical damage of the endpoints, and running various mobile OS on a single endpoint. VMI extends the same infrastructure virtualization principles that allow the VDI to run desktop applications on desktops and mobile devicesonly this time mobile applications are accessed remotely from mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, phablets, and wearables.

The market has been segmented by component, deployment type, vertical, and region. The VMI market research report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the growth trends of market segments of the VMI market. Moreover, the report analyzes global adoption trends, growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints and opportunities, challenges, VMI architecture, and regulatory implications.



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiling of the major players, namely, Trend Micro (Japan), Avast Software (Czech Republic), Sierraware (US), Nubo (US), Intelligent Waves (US), Pulse Secure (US), Raytheon (US), Prescient Solutions (US), Fortinet (US), and Genymobile (France).

These companies have adopted various strategies, such as acquisitions; new product launches and product enhancements; and partnerships and agreements to cater to the growing demand for VMI platforms and services across the globe as well as to strengthen their position in the market. These strategies have also been tracked and mentioned in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Component and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Smartphone Penetration

5.2.1.2 Need to Increase the Productivity of Employees

5.2.1.3 Reduced Hardware and Operating Cost Using VMI

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Android Application Compatibility and Technical Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Security Using VMI

5.2.3.2 Availability of A Large Number of Android Apps

5.2.3.3 Efficient and Secure Video Streaming

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Gms Certification and Compatibility Requirements

5.2.4.2 Connectivity Issues

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Architecture

5.3.2 Regulatory Implications

5.3.2.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.2.2 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.2.3 Federal Information Processing Standards

5.3.2.4 Children's Online Privacy Protection Act

5.3.2.5 Children's Internet Protection Act

5.3.2.6 The Personal Data (Protection) Bill, 2013-India

5.3.2.7 Data Protection Act 1998-UK

5.3.2.8 IT Security Act-Germany



6 Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platforms

6.2.1 Increased Penetration of Smartphones, Supportive BYOD and Cyod Policies of the Organizations, and Organizational Need to Enhance Productivity of Mobile Workforce to Drive the Adoption of VMI Platforms

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training and Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Demand to Ensure Effective Utilization of VMI Features to Drive Growth of Training and Consulting Services

6.3.1.2 System Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.2.1 Need to Plan Integrate VMI Platforms With Existing It Resources to Address Customer Requirements Expected to Boost the Demand for System Integration and Deployment Services

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Demand for Continuously Assist Enterprises in Solving Their Technical and Non-Technical Issues to Drive the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Need to Overcome the Challenges Related to Financial Budget and Technical Expertise Expected to Drive Growth for Managed Services



7 Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Growing Need for Reliability, Better Flexibility, Speed in Accessing Information, and Pay-Per-Usage Model to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based VMI Offerings

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Growing Data Security Concerns and Availability of Financial Budget in Industries Such as BFSI, Government, and Healthcare to Drive the On-Premises Deployment of VMI



8 Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.2.1 Growing Need to Secure Enterprise Data and Enhance Employee Productivity to Boost the Adoption of VMI in the BFSI Vertical

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Rise in Concern for Information Security to Fuel the Demand for VMI in the Healthcare Vertical

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Additional It Expenses and Enhance Efficiency to Boost the Adoption of VMI in the Manufacturing Vertical

8.5 IT and Telecom

8.5.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Applications on Multiple Devices to Fuel the Demand for VMI in the IT and Telecom Vertical

8.6 Government

8.6.1 Growing Need to Prevent the Loss of Government Data While Using Virtualized Infrastructure to Fuel the Adoption of VMI in the Government Sector

8.7 Others



9 Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market, By Region



Companies Mentioned



Avast Software

Fortinet

Genymobile

Intelligent Waves

Nubo

Prescient Solutions

Pulse Secure

Raytheon

Sierraware

Trend Micro

