Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market 2021-2027 - MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach $107.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) estimated at US$35.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.1% CAGR and reach US$57.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR

The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.

IP Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR

In the global IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture

An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Types of VPNs

Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook

Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market

MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share

Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment

BFSI: The Major End Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 115 Featured)

Array Networks, Inc.

Avast Software s.r.o

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Columbitech

CyberGhost S.R.L.

Express VPN International Ltd.

Golden Frog GmbH

Google, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NCP Engineering GmbH

NetMotion Software

NordVPN

OpenVPN, Inc.

Opera Norway AS

Pango, Inc.

Safer Social Ltd.

TunnelBear, Inc.

Watchguard Technologies, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike

VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs

Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks

VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms

With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises

Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption

VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers

With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs

A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions

Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market

Popular Android VPNs

Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions

Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers

Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption

OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment

Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector

Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise

Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities

Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth

VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool

Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

VPN Usage Picks Up During COVID-19 Pandemic

CANADA



JAPAN

Market Overview

An Overview of Prominent VPN Providers in Japan

CHINA

China's 'Great Firewall' Augments Demand for VPN

'Great Firewall' Augments Demand for VPN Hong Kong : Enactment of New National Security Law Spurs Interest in VPN Services

EUROPE

Mobile VPN Gains Traction

Cloud Migration and Multi-site Connectivity Sustain Demand for MPLS VPN Solutions

Competitive Landscape

A Peek into Select Popular VPN Services in Europe

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA

COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Adoption of VPNs in India

Relaxed VPN Norms for IT and ITeS Companies Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Pandemic and Internet Shutdowns Boost VPN Adoption

Select Popular VPN Services in India

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 115

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t4g7m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

