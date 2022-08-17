Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $77.1 Billion by the Year 2026 from S$44.6 Billion in 2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach US$77.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period.

The need to safeguard business data and transactions is thus driving enterprises towards highly secure technologies, thus presenting significant growth opportunities for the VPN market. Increasing incidences of data theft, both financial and personal information, coupled with compromised web security are propelling the need for VPN to enable a safe, encrypted connection.

The growing number of cases of cyberattacks is another major factor that urges many enterprises to move to VPN technology. In today`s unsafe cyber environment, more and more industry verticals are adopting VPN services to ensure complete protection of their data while in transmission. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting business operations, enterprises are increasingly turning towards Internet-based services for business continuity purposes.

This is consequently driving adoption and expansion of VPNs. The enterprise mobility trend and the need for providing ubiquitous access to company networks especially for remote workforce is also enhancing adoption of VPNs. With about 45% of users using their mobile devices for personal as well as professional purposes, the adoption of VPN has gained prominence among enterprises looking to ensure safe and secure access to their employees.

Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$42.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market. The growing need for secure and multi-site connectivity and increasing cloud migration creates steady demand for Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) VPN solutions.

Real-time applications such as voice over IP (VoIP), video conferencing and business-critical bank apps receive special support from MPLS VPN solutions. A cloud-based VPN provides access to global VPN to users, including third-party users and subscribers, over the public network. The increasing adoption of virtual technologies and devices in application delivery, networking and security products and services is fueling growth in the cloud VPN market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026

The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.83% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 12.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Developed economies are the leading regional markets for VPN worldwide. In North America, the VPN market continues to grow due to the increased risk of cybercrime and the subsequent need to protect enterprise data. The widespread adoption of digital technologies and growing incidents of cyberattacks are fueling demand for VPN services.

Europe is another major regional market for VPN, with the widespread adoption of advanced digital technologies in the region spurring market growth. The large number of enterprises and growth in the Internet users base, especially amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is stimulating the VPN market in Europe. The increasing use of Internet for personal and business purposes, economic growth and industrialization are contributing to the growing adoption of VPNs in the Asia-Pacific region.

IP Segment to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

The IP VPN market is experiencing high growth, driven mainly by the significant cost benefits offered by the technology. IP services also help in simplifying the overall design of private networks and ensures high quality of service for mission critical operations. It is due to this reason that IP VPN is emerging as a lucrative option for enterprises looking to cut down expenditure on networking.

In the global IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike

VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs

Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks

Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures Accelerate VPN Adoption

VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms

Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Remote Work or WFM Policies

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises

Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption

VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers

With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs

A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions

Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market

Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet Connectivity for Smartphones

Popular Android VPNs

Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions

Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers

Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption

OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment

Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector

Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise

Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities

Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth

VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool

How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy

Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs

Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of VPN Services

VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated Cyberattacks

Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN

Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture

The Importance of VPNs

Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market

MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share

Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for 2020E

Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment

BFSI: The Major End Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

The Future of VPN Technology

Competition

Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

