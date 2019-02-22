Global Virtual Reality Market 2015-2018 & 2027
The "Global Virtual Reality Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Virtual Reality Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of head-mounted displays (HMD) in gaming and entertainment sector, decline in the prices of displays and other hardware components of HMDs, use of VR for training and simulation in defence.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends,technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) in Gaming and Entertainment Sector
3.1.2 Growing Popularity of 360-Degree Content
3.1.3 Use of VR for Training and Simulation in Defense
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Virtual Reality Market, By Technology
4.1 Semi-Immersive & Fully Immersive Technologies
4.2 Non-Immersive Technology
5 Virtual Reality Market, By Device Type
5.1 Projectors and Display Walls
5.2 Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)
5.3 Hand-Held Devices
5.4 Gesture Control Devices
5.4.1 Data Gloves
5.4.2 Other Gesture Control Devices
5.5 Personal Computer
5.6 Consoles
5.7 Other Device Types
6 Virtual Reality Market, By Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Cloud-Based Solutions
6.1.2 Software Development Kits
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Semiconductor Components
6.2.1.1 Integrated Circuits
6.2.1.2 Controllers/Processors
6.2.2 Sensors
6.2.2.1 Magnetometers
6.2.2.2 Proximity Sensors
6.2.2.3 Accelerometers
6.2.2.4 Global Positioning Systems
6.2.2.5 Gyroscopes
7 Virtual Reality Market, By Application
7.1 Medical & Healthcare
7.1.1 Fitness Management
7.1.2 Medical Training
7.1.3 Surgery
7.1.4 Pharmacy Management
7.2 Aerospace & Defense
7.3 Industrial
7.4 Consumer
7.4.1 Gaming & Entertainment
7.4.1.1 Sports
7.5 Commercial
7.5.1 Education & Training
7.5.2 Tourism
7.5.3 Retail
7.6 Energy and Utilities
7.7 Advertising & Marketing
7.8 Logistics
7.9 Vehicle Simulation
7.10 Telecommunication
7.11 Other Applications
7.11.1 Architecture and Building Design
7.11.2 Automotive
7.11.3 Geospatial Mining
7.11.4 Enterprise Solutions
8 Virtual Reality Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 U.K
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Microsoft Corporation
10.2 Google Inc.
10.3 Sony Corporation
10.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
10.5 HTC Corporation
10.6 Oculus VR, LLC
10.7 Cyberglove Systems Inc.
10.8 Sixense Entertainment, Inc
10.9 Vuzix Corporation
10.10 EON Reality, Inc.
10.11 Leap Motion, Inc.
10.12 Sensics, Inc.
10.13 Barco N.V.
10.14 Advanced Micro devices, Inc
