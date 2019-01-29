Global Virtual Reality Market 2017-2026: Increase in Demand for Immersive Virtual Reality and Use of VR for Training and Simulation in the Defense Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Virtual Reality market accounted for $4.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $212.06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 53.3% from 2017 to 2026.

Rising demand for the use of head-mounted displays in the gaming & entertainment sector, decrease in production costs of display devices, increase in demand for immersive virtual reality and use of VR for training and simulation in the defense sector are some key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of devices and lack of technical expertise are restraining the growth of Market.

Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming the way we relate with the objects and environment around us. Virtual presents a 3D computer generated environment which a person can explore and interact with and the person becomes a part of the near-reality world. Virtual reality is gaining popularity across various sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, real-estate, education, etc. Virtual Reality is being used to offer training to doctors and employees to avoid any mistakes. Digital meetings and conferences in a real-time are becoming possible with Virtual Reality. It is making it more expedient for architects to evaluate designs and see how the structure will look in real.

Amongst Application, Gaming & Entertainment segment held significant market share during the forecast period due to the high penetration of this sector in the gaming industry. In addition, the penetration of head-mounted displays in the gaming and entertainment industries is driving the market growth.

By geography, North America dominated the market due to the growth in IT infrastructure and the rise in penetration of smartphones is. Wide research and development activities and presence of key market players, especially in the U.S. are also contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Virtual Reality Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Semi-Immersive & Fully Immersive Technologies

5.3 Non-Immersive Technology



6 Global Virtual Reality Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.2.1 Education & Training

6.2.2 Retail

6.2.3 Tourism

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Consumer

6.4.1 Gaming & Entertainment

6.4.1.1 Sports

6.5 Medical

6.5.1 Fitness Management

6.5.2 Medical Training

6.5.3 Pharmacy Management

6.5.4 Surgery

6.6 Aerospace & Defense

6.7 Other Applications

6.7.1 Geospatial Mining

6.7.2 Enterprise Solutions

6.7.3 Automotive

6.7.4 Architecture and Building Design



7 Global Virtual Reality Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Projectors & Display Walls

7.3 Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

7.4 Gesture Control Devices

7.4.1 Data Gloves

7.4.2 Other Gesture Control Devices



8 Global Virtual Reality Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software Components and Services

8.2.1 Cloud-Based Solutions

8.2.2 Software Development Kits

8.3 Hardware Components

8.3.1 Sensors

8.3.1.1 Accelerometers

8.3.1.2 Global Positioning Systems

8.3.1.3 Gyroscopes

8.3.1.4 Magnetometers

8.3.1.5 Proximity Sensors

8.3.2 Semiconductor Components

8.3.2.1 Integrated Circuits

8.3.2.2 Controllers/Processors

8.3.3 Displays



9 Global Virtual Reality Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Zappar Ltd

11.2 Virtuix

11.3 Total Immersion, Inc.

11.4 Sphero

11.5 Sony Corporation

11.6 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

11.7 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

11.8 Nintendo Co., Ltd

11.9 Microsoft Corporation

11.10 Meta Inc.

11.11 Marxent Lab LLC

11.12 Layar (Blippar Group)

11.13 Improbable

11.14 Holition

11.15 Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P

11.16 Gravity Jack

11.17 Google Inc.

11.18 Facebook Inc.

11.19 Blippar

11.20 Atheer, Inc.

11.21 Apple Inc.



