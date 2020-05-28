Global Virtual Reality Market is Expected to Reach $91.00 billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Virtual Reality market is accounted for $7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $91.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in virtual reality market include Sony, HTC, Google, Vuzix, Apple Inc., Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Eon Reality, Facebook, Inc, CyberGlove Systems, Sensics, Sixense Enterprises, Merge Labs, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Dessault Systems SE, Lenovo Group Ltd., Autodesk Inc., and Magic Leap, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing digitization and availability of affordable VR devices, penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment sector, huge investment in virtual reality market. However, health concerns relating to low resolution and lack of movement is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/virtual-reality-market/request-sample

Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming the way we relate with the objects and environment around us. Virtual presents a 3D computer generated environment which a person can explore and interact with and the person becomes a part of the near-reality world. Virtual reality is gaining popularity across various sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, real-estate, education, etc. It is being used to offer training to doctors and employees to avoid any mistakes. Digital meetings and conferences in a real-time are becoming possible with Virtual Reality. It is making it more expedient for architects to evaluate designs and see how the structure will look in real.

By device type, gesture-tracking devices are used as input devices for VR systems. These tracking devices track the user's movements and enable the user to interact with the virtual environment. Gesture-tracking devices include data gloves, treadmills, and controllers to facilitate gesture and action tracking in VR applications. These devices might be helpful for surgeons during surgery. During a surgical intervention, the surgeon needs to control surgical devices such as X-ray, drill, and endoscope; a contact-free, gesture-based controller can be used by the surgeon, which, in turn, would help in touchless approach.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/virtual-reality-market

Based on the geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, the use of VR in various applications, especially in consumer electronics, is helping the growth of the VR market in this region. Applications such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer, and commercial are utilizing VR technologies for further advancements. The US has many global players featuring VR products and solutions. This helps North America stand out as the major region in the global VR market. The increased use of VR for applications such as tourism and ecommerce, as well as for training purposes, has helped drive the VR market in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/virtual-reality-market

Offerings Covered:

Software

Hardware

Technologies Covered:

Non-Immersive

Semi-Immersive

Fully Immersive

Device Types Covered:

Gesture-Tracking Devices

Projectors & Display Walls

Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

3D Cameras

Platforms Covered:

Console VR

Mobile VR

PC VR

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Enterprise

Consumer

Healthcare

E-Learning

Telecommunication

Industrial

Manufacturing

Governmental & Financial Institutions

Electronic Product Manufacturers

Other End Users

Applications Covered:

Attraction

Training & Simulation

Research & Development

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929



Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

