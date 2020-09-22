Global Virtual Reality Market Report 2020: Using VR Technology to See into Patient's Lungs in the Fight Against the Coronavirus

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Device (HMD, GTD), by Technology (Semi & Fully Immersive, Non-immersive), by Component, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual reality market size is expected to reach USD 62.1 billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Virtual Reality Market Report Highlights

The semi and fully immersive technology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Immersive devices enable users to achieve maximum isolation into the virtual world from a real-world dimension

Developers and hardware development companies are focusing on building VR instilled headsets to enhance the virtual experience, such as increased field-of-view and eyeball-tracking

Super-fast mobile networks and proliferation in 5G connectivity are anticipated to boost the adoption of VR in the entertainment industry

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a share of 41.4% in 2019.

Driven by artificial intelligence and automation, virtual reality is redefining the strategies taken by organizations in their course of operations. It is delimited as the application of computer technology to build a simulated environment that brings a digital world to the users. Smartphone, coupled with headsets, has been the most prevalent use of delivering digitally immersed experiences for years now. However, VR has shown some compelling industrial use cases, such as real-estate and tourism applications.



COVID - 19 outbreak is likely to give rise to VR-enabled tools and platforms. For instance, George Washington University Hospital (U.S.) is using VR technology to see into the patient's lungs in the fight against the coronavirus. Moreover, VR platforms are offering solutions that support travel restrictions to fight against coronavirus outbreak.



For instance, Imeve, a U.S.-based tech start-up, has developed the Avatour remote presence platform employed with VR technology. This platform transports the users to a remote location in real time and provides an adequate substitute for travel.



Furthermore, the necessitated adoption of the WFH (Work-From-Home) policy due to nationwide lockdown in several countries, virtual conferencing has become the preferred mode of communication among employees. Therefore, from accelerated lung diagnosis to virtual meet-ups in organizations, VR is at the forefront in the fight against this pandemic.



One of the significant challenges for the current VR technology is the requirement of encumbering display units and headsets, where the processing hardware for graphics generation is typically contained within the headset. However, the trend of untethered hardware devices is addressing the challenge.



For instance, Apple Inc. is planning to launch a new VR and AR capable headset that will not be tethered to a smartphone or computer. Moreover, Facebook renewed its Oculus headset as the self-contained Oculus Quest version, which doesn't need to be connected to a PC or smartphone.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Virtual Reality - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027

2.2 Global



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Virtual Reality Size And Growth Prospects

3.3 Virtual Reality - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Virtual Reality Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.1.1 Evolving Solicitations In Entertainment & Medical Sectors

3.4.1.2 Growing VR Penetration In Consumer Electronics

3.4.2 Market Restraints

3.4.2.1 High Initial Investment & Device Compatibility Restrictions

3.4.2.2 Spatial Discomfort & Risk Of Other Ailments

3.5 Penetration & Key Opportunities Mapping

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Virtual Reality - Key Company Analysis, 2019

3.8 Virtual Reality - Pest Analysis

3.9 Virtual Reality - Covid - 19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Virtual Reality Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Virtual Reality Market: Device Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Head - Mounted Display (Hmd)

4.1.1.1. Head - Mounted Display (Hmd) Virtual Reality Market, by Region, 2016 - 2027

4.1.2 Gesture - Tracking Device (Gtd)

4.1.3 Projectors & Display Wall (Pdw)



Chapter 5 Virtual Reality Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Virtual Reality Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Semi & Fully Immersive

5.1.1.1. Semi & Fully Immersive Virtual Reality Market, by Region, 2016 - 2027

5.1.2 Non - Immersive



Chapter 6 Virtual Reality Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Virtual Reality Market: Component Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software



Chapter 7 Virtual Reality Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Virtual Reality Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

7.1.1.1. Aerospace & Defense Virtual Reality Market, by Region, 2016 - 2027

7.1.2 Consumer

7.1.3 Commercial

7.1.4 Enterprise

7.1.5 Healthcare

7.1.6 Others



Chapter 8 Virtual Reality Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Alphabet, Inc.

Barco

Cyberglove Systems Inc.

Facebook Technologies, Llc

Htc Corporation

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sensics, Inc.

Sixense Enterprises Inc.

Ultraleap Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0s3pz

