Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market to Reach $55 Billion - Growing at a CAGR of 44.05% During 2018-2024
The "Virtual Reality Market Global Analysis by Software, Hardware, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Virtual Reality market will be worth US$ 55 Billion by 2024, and is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 44.05% in future.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Increasing Investment in Virtual Reality
- Technological Advancement
Challenges
- Virtual Reality Hardware Price is a Big Issue
Virtual reality is becoming attractive across many sectors like Live Events, Video Games, Video Entertainment, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Engineering, Military and Real Estate.
- Virtual Reality has transformed various industries for good such as it is helping architects to assess the designs and structure virtually, training to doctors is being done by VR at many places.
- Education sector is expected to have a paradigm shift as Virtual Reality has proven to be more effective in knowledge retention.
- Video game sector is becoming more interactive and drawing lot of audience.
- Virtual Reality (VR) is proving to be a boon for Retail and E-Commerce companies as it is helping them to assist their customers with the purchase decision by giving customers with the ability to visualize and personalize the products more realistically. Furniture and Home Decor stores are early movers in this category.
Companies Featured
- Facebook (Oculus)
- HTC
- Samsung
- Sony
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Currency Conversion
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Virtual Reality Market
5. Market Share - Global Virtual Reality
5.1 Software vs. Hardware
5.2 By Software Application
5.3 By Region - Software
5.4 By Hardware
5.5 By Countries - Hardware
5.6 By Company
6. Software Application - Virtual Reality Market
6.1 Videogames
6.2 Live Events
6.3 Video Entertainment
6.4 Real Estate
6.5 Retail
6.6 Education
6.7 Healthcare
6.8 Engineering
6.9 Military
7. Region - Virtual Reality Software Market
7.1 North America
7.2 Latin America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia
7.5 Rest of world
8. Hardware - Virtual Reality Market
8.1 Consumer
8.2 Enterprise
9. Countries - Virtual Reality Hardware Market
9.1 China
9.2 Japan
9.3 United States
9.4 Europe
10. Volume - Virtual Reality Head Mounted Display (HMD)
11. Company Sales Analysis
11.1 Sony
11.2 Facebook
11.3 HTC
11.4 Samsung Electronics
12. Growth Drivers
12.1 Increasing Investment in Virtual Reality
12.2 Technological Advancement
13. Challenges
13.1 Virtual Reality Hardware Price is a Big Issue
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4gtjjm/global_virtual?w=5
