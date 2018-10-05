Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market to Reach $55 Billion - Growing at a CAGR of 44.05% During 2018-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the report, the Virtual Reality market will be worth US$ 55 Billion by 2024, and is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 44.05% in future.

Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers



Increasing Investment in Virtual Reality

Technological Advancement

Challenges

Virtual Reality Hardware Price is a Big Issue

Virtual reality is becoming attractive across many sectors like Live Events, Video Games, Video Entertainment, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Engineering, Military and Real Estate.

Virtual Reality has transformed various industries for good such as it is helping architects to assess the designs and structure virtually, training to doctors is being done by VR at many places.

Education sector is expected to have a paradigm shift as Virtual Reality has proven to be more effective in knowledge retention.

Video game sector is becoming more interactive and drawing lot of audience.

Virtual Reality (VR) is proving to be a boon for Retail and E-Commerce companies as it is helping them to assist their customers with the purchase decision by giving customers with the ability to visualize and personalize the products more realistically. Furniture and Home Decor stores are early movers in this category.

Companies Featured

Facebook (Oculus)

HTC

Samsung

Sony

