Global Virtual Sensors Market was Valued at US$ 177.13 Mn In 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 1,925.84 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 30.6% Over the Forecast Period Owing to Growing Prevalence of Industry 4.0 Coupled With Development of Advanced Technology, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing trend of industry 4.0 in different industrial sectors is expected to be the most prominent driver for the growth of the global virtual sensors market. Manufacturing industries use virtual sensors to improve manufacturing processes and predict failure, monitor levels, and increase efficiencies of the factories. Additionally, the flourishing electrical and electronics sectors due to increasing demand of smartphone devices across the globe is contributing to the growth of the virtual sensors market during the forecast period. Moreover, the combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with virtual sensors is also a major driving factor for the virtual sensors market, the companies are increasing the development of software which have the smart sensor capability. For instance, in May 2018, Elliptic labs have recently developed a virtual sensor named Inner beauty which is an AI virtual proximity sensor that eliminates the need for the traditional sensors. Thus, the manufacturers are keen on developing advanced sensors which have superior design and quality performance.

Request A Sample of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=410

The growing expansion of various industrial sectors, such as manufacturing, automotive, electrical and electronics, and healthcare in the developing countries is expected to provide an opportunity to market players. Additionally, the government in the region is promoting the use of digital technologies in order to improve the customer's experience is a factor that has a positive impact on the growth of the virtual sensors market. The companies in the region are using the technology of a virtual sensors in order to develop technologically advanced electronic gadgets. For instance, In August 2019, One Plus Technology Co., Ltd., started the use of Elliptic Labs AI virtual sensor, which enables new design and provides a better display solution. Thus, the growing participation of companies to produce technologically advanced products is expected to provide an opportunity to market players to showcase their technology in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=410

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Virtual Sensors market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global virtual sensors market is expected to reach US$ 1,925.84 Mn by 2027 owing to increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with growing investments in industrial revolution 4.0 by various industries.

by 2027 owing to increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with growing investments in industrial revolution 4.0 by various industries. On the basis of end use, the electrical, electronics and consumer goods segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it enables unique and complex product designs.

Some of the players operating in the global virtual sensors market are Andata Entwicklungstechnologie GmbH, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, LMI Technologies, MODELWAY SRL, OSIsoft, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, amongst others.

Request For Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=410

Virtual Sensors Market:

By End Use

Oil and Gas



Manufacturing and Utilities



Electrical, Electronics and Consumer Goods



Healthcare



Chemical



Automotive and Transportation



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights