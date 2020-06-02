Global Virtual Workspaces Market: Continuous Improvements in Cloud Technology Expected to Bolster Growth Until 2025

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Workspaces Market By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Technology (Telecommuting, Hot Desking, Virtual Team, Others), By End User, By Vertical, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Virtual Workspaces Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period.



The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the growing application of connected devices in virtual workspaces. Additionally, accessibility of corporate data from any part of the world is further estimated to boost the growth of the virtual workspaces market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvements in cloud technology is further expected to bolster the market growth until 2025.



The Global Virtual Workspaces Market is segmented based on component, deployment type, technology, end-user, vertical, region and company. Based on component, the market can be segmented into solutions and services. Among both, the solutions segment dominated the Global Virtual Workspaces Market until 2019 and is further projected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period as well. This is because virtual workspace solutions help the organizations by providing various advantages such as reduced cost of ownership, increased flexibility and efficiency and simpler management.



The solutions segment is further fragmented into VDI and applications, desktop as a service, hosted applications, security solutions and others. Out of which, the VDI and applications segment is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the virtual workspaces market during the forecast period as well. This growth can be accredited to cost reduction, requires smaller amount of bandwidth, more security to the data, among others.



Major players operating in the Global Virtual Workspaces Market include Asana Inc., Atlassian Corporation Pty. Ltd., Bluescope Software, Facebook, Microsoft, KAP IT, Miro, Nureva Inc., Prysm Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., Sococo, Tactivos Inc., Timecamp S.A., Walkabout Collaborative LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, etc. The companies operating in virtual workspaces market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Virtual Workspaces Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Virtual Workspaces Market based on component, deployment type, technology, end-user, vertical, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Virtual Workspaces Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Virtual Workspaces Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Virtual Workspaces Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Virtual Workspaces Market.

