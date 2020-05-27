Global Virus Filtration Market to Expand as Researchers Focus on Improving Testing Technologies, TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in molecular research and microbiology have given an impetus to the growth of the global virus filtration market. There is humongous demand for microscopic research across the medical industry, bringing virus filtration under the spotlight of attention. The need to study viruses for developing effective antibodies has created a stir across the medical industry. The area of medical research has become increasingly inclined towards improving testing and diagnosis facilities. Several infectious diseases are caused by the contraction or hostage of viruses inside the human cells. Therefore, virus filtration is an important technique that could help in studying a range of infectious diseases. On account of the factors mentioned herein, the total volume of revenues within the global virus filtration market is expected to multiply.

Researchers emphasize on the importance of decoding the origin of viruses in the human body. This helps in successfully eliminating the virus from the body by using effective antigens. Virus filtration also holds relevance in the development of immunity boosters and other medications.

Therefore, advancements in medical and healthcare research shall continue to bolster growth across the global virus filtration market. Development of new testing facilities for studying and verifying the presence of viruses in the human body has also driven market demand. In this context, the revenue index of the global virus filtration market is slated to improve in the years to follow.

Understanding the Nature of Contagious Infections and Diseases

Several medical researchers acknowledge the relevance of studying viruses in order to decode their action on the human body. Viruses are amongst the leading causes of contagious diseases, making it necessary for medical practitioners to study them. Furthermore, the quest of the medical sector to continually develop antibodies, drugs, and therapies that attack viruses shall enhance the dynamics of market maturity. Several research laboratories have endorsed the use of virus filtration technologies for a range of applications. In addition to this, biomedical devices that can study the nature of viruses have also gained popularity in recent times.

It is estimated that the global virus filtration market would expand at a stellar CAGR of 12.40% over the period between 2018 and 2026. The global value of the virus filtration market is set to touch US$ 3,371.0 Mn by the end of 2026, growing from a value of US$ 1,238.3 Mn by 2017. The growth of this market can be attributed to advancements in medical testing and research.

Global Virus Filtration Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in biomedical research have recalibrated the focus of the medical industry towards studying viral and bacterial infections.

New discoveries are constantly being made across the medical fraternity, creating value across the market.

Increased need for improved testing technologies to diagnose the presence of viruses and bacteria in the human body.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has led to the inflow of formidable investments in several domains concerning virus studies.

Increase in the number of contract research organizations that offer their services to various entities in the medical industry.

Global Virus Filtration Market: Key Market Players

Asahi Kasei Corporation

PendoTECH,

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher

General Electric

The global virus filtration market has been segmented as below:

Product Type

Virus Filters & Filtration Systems

Kits & Reagents

Services

Application

Biological

Vaccines & Therapeutics

Blood & Blood Products

Stem Cell Products

Others

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Medical Device Companies

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries

