Global Viscosupplementation Market to Grow with a CAGR of 10.6%, Post-COVID-19 Turmoil- Exclusive Report [170 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sudden rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an optimistic impact on the global viscosupplementation market growth in 2020. Rising demand for viscosupplementation for treating osteoarthritis patients is driving the growth of the market.

Condition of the Market before and after COVID-19 Pandemic:

A pioneering report on the Global Viscosupplementation Market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. The report deliberates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth. Before the rise of the pandemic, the market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the growth of the market. Market experts have estimated that the market will grow at a growth rate of 10.6%, post-COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to observe growth owing to the mounting demand for viscosupplementation due to rising cases of osteoarthritis.

Present Landscape of the Market during COVID-19 Crisis:

Before the occurrence of the pandemic, the global viscosupplementation market was anticipated to garner a revenue of $2,845.3 million in 2020. However, in the present situation, i.e. in 2020, the market size has reached up to $2,903.3 million. The surge in the market growth is mainly due to growing demand for viscosupplementation for treating osteoarthritis patients. During the course of the crisis, a striking rise in the number of osteoarthritis cases, especially in the elderly population, has been observed. According to a publication by the United Nations (UN), around 130 million people might suffer from osteoarthritis globally by 2050.

Panorama of the Market Post COVID-19 Pandemic:

According to analysts, the global viscosupplementation market is not only projected to witness noteworthy growth in 2020 but will also endure to grow at a substantial growth rate after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because of significant rise in sports related joint injuries due to growing adoption of sports in coming years. Furthermore, growing investments and rising technological developments in the viscosupplementation technology are expected to bring in substantial opportunities and fuel the growth of the global viscosupplementation market after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top 10 Key Players of the Viscosupplementation Market:

Some of the key players functioning in the global viscosupplementation market are

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. Aptissen Zimmer Biomet OrthogenRx Bioventus. Tecnofarma S.A. Stellar Pharmaceuticals Inc. TRB Chemedica International SA Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

