Global Vision Processing Unit Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Processing Unit Market by End-Use Application (Smartphones, ADAS, Camera, Drones, AR/VR Products), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security and Surveillance), Fabrication Process and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall VPU market is expected to grow from USD 606.9 million in 2018 to USD3,165.2 million by 2024; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period.



The VPU market is gaining traction mainly due to the increasing machine vision applications across different verticals.



A VPU is an emerging class of microprocessors that are designed to accelerate and enhance machine vision tasks with a dedicated neural compute engine to accelerate deep neural network inferencing at the network edge. The processors can be stand-alone dedicated chips, system on chips (SoCs), or intellectual property (IP) blocks, which are reusable units of logic, cell, or integrated circuit (IC).

The VPU market is segmented on the basis of end-use application, fabrication process, verticals, and region. The market is expected to witness noticeable growth in the next 5 years. Major factors driving the market growth include increasing adoption of premium smartphones, growing adoption of edge AI, rising demand for high-end computing capabilities for computer and machine vision.



The emergence of autonomous cars and high requirement of machine vision in industrial applications are key growth opportunities for the VPU market. However, the availability of CPUs and GPUs with high capabilities inhibits the growth of the VPU market. Technological challenges in chip development and manufacturing can act as a challenging factor for the growth of the market.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea), Movidius (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Cadence) (US), CEVA, Inc. (US), NXP (Netherlands), Hi Silicon Technologies (China), Alphabet, Inc. (Google) (US), MediaTek Inc. (MediaTek) (Taiwan) are among the leading players in the VPU market.

Other key companies, including differentiators, innovators, and emerging players in the VPU market are Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (Lattice Semiconductor) (US), Synopsys, Inc. (Synopsys) (US), Videantis GmbH (Videantis) (Germany), Socionext Inc. (Socionext) (Japan), Nextchip (South Korea), Imagination Technologies Group plc (Imagination Technologies) (UK), Verisilicon Holdings, Co. Ltd. (Verisilicon) (China), Inuitive (Israel), GEO Semiconductor Inc. (GEO Semiconductor) (US), Morpho (Japan), ThinCI (US), and Neurala (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 VPU Market Opportunities

4.2 VPU Market for Smartphones, By Region

4.3 VPU Market, By Vertical and Region

4.4 Country-Wise Snapshot of VPU Market

4.5 VPU Market in APAC, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Premium Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Edge AI

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for High-End Computing Capabilities for Computer and Machine Vision

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of CPUS and GPUS With High Capabilities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Cars

5.2.3.2 High Requirement of Machine Vision in Industrial Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Challenges in Chip Development and Manufacturing

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 VPU Market, By End-Use Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smartphones

6.2.1 Smartphones to Dominate VPU Market During Forecast Period

6.3 ADAS

6.3.1 Emergence of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Drives VPU Market for ADAS

6.4 Camera

6.4.1 VPU-Based Cameras Gaining Traction in Surveillance Applications

6.5 Drones

6.5.1 Increasing Usage of Drones for Safety, Security, and Tracking Applications With Vision Analysis to Demand VPU Integration

6.6 AR/VR Products

6.6.1 VPU Market for AR/VR to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7 VPU Market, By Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Consumer Electronics Sector to Dominate VPU Market

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Increasing Requirement of Machine Vision for Autonomous Activities to Fuel Market for Automotive Sector

7.4 Security and Surveillance

7.4.1 Security and Surveillance to Be Fast-Growing Segment in VPU Market During Forecast Period

7.5 Others

8 VPU Market, By Fabrication Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 =16 NM Node

8.2.1 =16 NM Technology Node to Gain Traction in Near Future Owing to Benefits Pertaining to Performance, Scaling, and Power Consumption

8.3 >16-28 NM Node

8.3.1 >16-28 NM Technology Node to Hold Larger Share Owing to Its Wide Usage Across Different Applications

9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Held Largest Size of VPU Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada Holds Significant Growth Opportunities for VPU Players in North America

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics Products to Contribute to VPU Market in Mexico in Coming Years

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Holds Largest Share of European VPU Market

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 High Adoption of AI-Enabled Products to Drive VPU Market in France in Coming Years

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.3.1 Market in Italy to Grow at High CAGR During Forecast Period

9.3.4 UK

9.3.4.1 Surveillance Applications to Drive VPU Market in UK

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Holds Largest Share of VPU Market in APAC

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Increasing Initiatives for Commercialization of Autonomous Cars and Rising Need for Surveillance Solutions Drive Market in Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Presence of Major Consumer Electronics Manufacturers in South Korea Drives Demand for VPU

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Growing Economy and Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Contribute to Market Growth in South America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2.1 Growing Investments in Economic Developments in Middle East and Africa Likely to Drive the Market in This Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Developments/Launches

10.3.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Investments/Expansions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lz85sp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

