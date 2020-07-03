Global Visitor Management System Market (2020 to 2026) - By Component, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-user, Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visitor Management System Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Visitor Management System Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Visitor management systems track the flow of visitors within an organization, provide visual identification to visitors and access control for visitors. Visitor management systems make it easy to capture and track entities inside a building or network. Using the automation mechanism eliminates manual labor dramatically, such as registration and recording. Manual paperwork is also minimized with a wide range of electronic data transfers and sharing. Visitor management is an innovative approach that allows organizations to achieve greater control of the visitor behavior at their locations. It is a software-based solution that records, captures, recovers and monitors visitor information in order to manage visitor traffic within the building/office.



Security is a key concern for businesses, as a threat to business data can lead to a loss of integrity, availability and confidentiality of data. It also guarantees the end-to - end encryption of data and the protection of data from interference by an unauthorized party. Compliance management and fraud prevention are projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The need to ensure consistency with regulatory standards and to simplify enforcement and fraud prevention is driving the growth of compliance management and fraud detection in the market for visitor management systems.



The BFSI industry is a dynamic industry that relies on visitor data to make effective business decisions. Using Visitor Management System solutions in the vertical banking sector is important as there is a need to take security measures to help reduce and prevent potential threats and to track and identify actual clients. Installing Visitor Management System Software in the BFSI industry eliminates the expense of maintaining various programs and personalities across organizations.



The increasing importance of monitoring visitor movements through various organizations is a key factor leading to the growth of the global market for visitor management systems. The visitor management system is an innovative tool that allows companies achieve greater control over the movement of visitors in their facilities. Visitor management system is a software-based program that collects, tracks, documents and restores visitor information in order to handle visitor activity inside the office/building.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., Assa Abloy AB (Quantum Secure, Inc.), SmartSpace Software PLC, Vuetura Corporation, VersionX Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Asiatact (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Jolly Technologies, Inc., Genetec, Inc., AlertEnterprise, Inc., and Parabit Systems, Inc.



