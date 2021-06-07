Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market to grow over $ 2.5 Billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 15:34 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market is poised to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report on the visual effects (VFX) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality content.
The visual effects (VFX) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the real-time rendering in VFX production as one of the prime reasons driving the visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The visual effects (VFX) market covers the following areas:
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Sizing
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Forecast
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.
- Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.
- Digital Idea Corp.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Framestore Ltd.
- Hydraulx VFX Ltd.
- Rodeo FX Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Technicolor SA
- The Walt Disney Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Movies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Television - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Advertisements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.
- Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.
- Digital Idea Corp.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Framestore Ltd.
- Hydraulx VFX Ltd.
- Rodeo FX Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Technicolor SA
- The Walt Disney Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
