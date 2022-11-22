Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market to Reach $81.09 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.93%

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Packaging (Pouch, Tablet, Bottle, Box), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Online, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vitamin Chewing Gum Market stood at USD61.43 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% to reach a value of USD81.09 million by 2027. Growing health-consciousness and the rise in disposable income of the consumers are boosting the expenditure capacity of consumers on quality food items and beverages. Also, the increase in the working population across the globe and the emergence of online sales channels are the other two prominent factors that are expected to accelerate the demand for the Global Vitamin Chewing Gum Market over the next five years.



The high demand for vitamin chewing gums is due to their chewable nature, as the consumers can do their facial exercises while chewing. These are ingested with a small dose of vitamins as the consumers can take the chewing gums habitually. The working population cannot fulfill their daily nutrient requirements due to a busy lifestyle. They take the required nutrients through supplements and tablets as they are highly convenient to eat and have an immediate effect on the health of the consumers.

Therefore, the high demand from the working population is expected to significantly fuel the demand for the Global Vitamin Chewing Gum Market. Also, the growing popularity of e-commerce channels due to high internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Consumers have started to buy through the online channel as they can compare a large number of product options from a single platform and then make informed decisions.



The vitamin chewing gums market is segmented into packaging, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket & hypermarkets, drug & pharmacy stores, online and others. The supermarket & hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2021 and held 35.21% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years due to its widespread global presence. Consumers can easily explore the products belonging to different brands under a single roof and avail of lucrative discounts offered by the market players, which is the major reason for the high footfall in supermarket & hypermarkets.

