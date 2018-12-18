Global Vitiligo Market Research Report 2018-2024 Featuring AXIM Biotechnologies, Boston Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Castle Creek Pharma,Clinuvel Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, Incyte & JN Biosciences
The "Global Vitiligo Market, Patients by Countries, Drugs, Companies, Clinical Study, Growth Drivers, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vitiligo market will be US$ 2.4 Billion by the year 2024.
Vitiligo is a long-term skin disease in which patches of the skin lose their color. The skin patches affected by the disease Vitiligo become white. This happens because melanocytes within the skin die off. The skin pigmentation, melanin, due to which skin has its color, protection from solar UV rays this all happens because of melanocytes cells.
Growing per capita healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, growing diseases awareness and expected approval of Vitiligo drugs are some of the driving force for the growth of this market. However, the shortage of dermatologists and available treatments having a longer duration of times are major challenges for the growth of this market.
Vitiligo disease prevalence varies between race, regions, and countries. It is expected that overall prevalence falls between 1-2 percent of the total population. Although Vitiligo disease can arise at any age, it mostly occurs to young and middle age people. At present globally over 21 Million people has suffered from this diseases.
There is a number of drugs manufacture working for Vitiligo drugs development across various parts of the globe such as AXIM Biotechnologies, Boston Pharmaceutical, Castle Creek Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, JN Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals etc. and their Vitiligo drugs development are in various stages.
India and China are Key Contributors in the Global Vitiligo Patient Population
Vitiligo patient's population is growing across all parts of the world. Patient's growth rates vary in the countries covered in the report United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, India, China, and Japan. India and China are key contributors to the global vitiligo patient population.
Vitiligo Pipe Line Drugs are Key Strength for this Market Place
In the global vitiligo market, vitiligo pipeline drugs will play a major role in the growth of this market. At present several drugs such as ARN-4079, ATI-502, AX-1602, BOS-47, CCP-070, Cerdulatinib (RVT-502), HuABC-2, Abatacept, Topical Ruxolitinib, VLRX-001 etc. are in preclinical, IND, Phase I, Phase II and Phase III stage.
Key Drugs Development Companies are working in this Market Place
Key drugs development companies are working in this marketplace across various parts of the globe such as AXIM Biotechnologies, Boston Pharmaceutical, Castle Creek Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, JN Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals etc.
