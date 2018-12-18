Global Vitiligo Market Research Report 2018-2024 Featuring AXIM Biotechnologies, Boston Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Castle Creek Pharma,Clinuvel Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, Incyte & JN Biosciences

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Vitiligo Market, Patients by Countries, Drugs, Companies, Clinical Study, Growth Drivers, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vitiligo market will be US$ 2.4 Billion by the year 2024.

Vitiligo is a long-term skin disease in which patches of the skin lose their color. The skin patches affected by the disease Vitiligo become white. This happens because melanocytes within the skin die off. The skin pigmentation, melanin, due to which skin has its color, protection from solar UV rays this all happens because of melanocytes cells.



Growing per capita healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, growing diseases awareness and expected approval of Vitiligo drugs are some of the driving force for the growth of this market. However, the shortage of dermatologists and available treatments having a longer duration of times are major challenges for the growth of this market.



Vitiligo disease prevalence varies between race, regions, and countries. It is expected that overall prevalence falls between 1-2 percent of the total population. Although Vitiligo disease can arise at any age, it mostly occurs to young and middle age people. At present globally over 21 Million people has suffered from this diseases.



There is a number of drugs manufacture working for Vitiligo drugs development across various parts of the globe such as AXIM Biotechnologies, Boston Pharmaceutical, Castle Creek Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, JN Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals etc. and their Vitiligo drugs development are in various stages.



India and China are Key Contributors in the Global Vitiligo Patient Population

Vitiligo patient's population is growing across all parts of the world. Patient's growth rates vary in the countries covered in the report United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, India, China, and Japan. India and China are key contributors to the global vitiligo patient population.



Vitiligo Pipe Line Drugs are Key Strength for this Market Place

In the global vitiligo market, vitiligo pipeline drugs will play a major role in the growth of this market. At present several drugs such as ARN-4079, ATI-502, AX-1602, BOS-47, CCP-070, Cerdulatinib (RVT-502), HuABC-2, Abatacept, Topical Ruxolitinib, VLRX-001 etc. are in preclinical, IND, Phase I, Phase II and Phase III stage.

Key Drugs Development Companies are working in this Market Place

Key drugs development companies are working in this marketplace across various parts of the globe such as AXIM Biotechnologies, Boston Pharmaceutical, Castle Creek Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, JN Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals etc.



Segments - Global Vitiligo Market

Vitiligo Patients Population

Vitiligo Market

Countries - Global Vitiligo Market

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

India

China

Japan

Global Vitiligo Market - Drugs Profile Covered

ARN-4079

ATI-502

AX-1602

BOS-47

CCP-070

Cerdulatinib (RVT-502)

HuABC-2

Abatacept

Topical Ruxolitinib

VLRX-001

Companies Covered

AXIM Biotechnologies

Incyte Corporation

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Each Company Covered in this Report has Following Details

Company Overview

Company Initiatives

Financial Insight

Companies Mentioned



AXIM Biotechnologies

Boston Pharmaceutical

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Castle Creek Pharma

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Dermavant Sciences

Incyte Corporation

JN Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xpzndd/global_vitiligo?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

