Global Vitreous Tamponades Market was Valued at $77.2Mn in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $105.8Mn by 2026

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vitreous Tamponades Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitreous tamponades market was valued at US$ 77.2 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 105.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2026.



Stable growth of the global vitreous tamponades market is driven by an increasing incidence of retinal conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachments, etc. the global incidence of diabetes is increasing, thereby paving way for an increased patient pool for diabetic retinopathy, consequently increasing the demand for vitreous tamponades in vitrectomy.



Ongoing developments in the field of vitreoretinal surgery have also augmented the need for appropriate vitreous substitutes. An ideal substitute is expected to maintain all the biochemical and physical characteristics of the natural vitreous. Furthermore, as new surgical techniques with smaller instruments have been introduced in the market with proven safety profiles, there has been a consistent growth in the number of patients opting for such surgeries. This has also led to the use of more viscous vitreous substitutes.



The growing incidence of vitreoretinal disorders and diabetes complications such as diabetic retinopathy is a key driver of this market. These conditions are treated with vitrectomy which involves removal of the vitreous humor along with replacement with a synthetic substitute. Additionally, increasing geriatric population is also considered as one of the prominent factors positively impacting market growth.



Based on the competitive scenario, this market is witnessing the presence of a limited number of players, which further enjoy regional dominance.



Key Market Movements

The increasing pool of the diabetic population, therefore increasing the patient count for diabetic retinopathy

Improvement in surgical methods and technologies attracting even more patients opting for vitreoretinal surgeries

Growing awareness in the general population and improving healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific market

market Perpetual growth in the prevalence of diabetes in key areas such as India and China

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Vitreous Tamponades Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Vitreous Tamponades Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Vitreous Tamponades Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Global Vitreous Tamponades Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.7. Competitive Analysis: Global Vitreous Tamponades Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Vitreous Tamponades Market, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Gas Tamponades

4.2.1. Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6)

4.2.2. Perfluoroethane (C2F6)

4.2.3. Perfluoropropane (C3F8)

4.3. Liquid Tamponades

4.3.1. Silicone Oil

4.3.2. Perfluorocarbon Liquids (PFCL)



Chapter 5. Global Vitreous Tamponades Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America Vitreous Tamponades Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.3. Europe Vitreous Tamponades Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.4. Asia Pacific Vitreous Tamponades Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.5. Latin America Vitreous Tamponades Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.6. Middle East & Africa Vitreous Tamponades Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

6.1.3. Product Portfolio

6.1.4. Key Developments

6.2. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V.

6.3. AL.CHI.MI.A S.r.l.

6.4. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

6.5. Fluoron GmbH

6.6. Novartis AG

6.7. Alcon Inc.

6.8. CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

6.9. Arcadophta



